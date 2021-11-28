 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Standoff in Morganton ends, man transported to local hospital
A man has been transported to a local hospital after a standoff in Morganton that spanned more than five hours.

Police were dispatched to a welfare check at an apartment on Second Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Witnesses told police the man had accidentally shot himself before going inside the apartment, Lander said.

When officers arrived, the man would not come outside and instead barricaded himself in the apartment.

After about five hours of negotiations, the man started to cooperate with police, Lander said.

MDPS officers were able to go upstairs and escort the man to an ambulance to be taken to a hospital without further incident. Officers found multiple handguns in the man’s possession, Lander said.

Multiple MDPS shifts along with Burke County EMS responded to the call.

