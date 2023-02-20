It looks as though the replacement of Castle Bridge that connects Burke and Caldwell counties could be delayed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s updated draft 2024-33 State Transportation Improvement Program calls for the bridge replacement to be delayed until 2025. STIP identifies funding and construction schedules for projects over a 10-year period, the department says.

The reason given for delaying the Castle Bridge project is to allow additional time for preliminary engineering, according to the transportation department’s project list released earlier this month.

Construction on the bridge was proposed to start in 2024. It is projected to cost $19 million, according to NCDOT.

Replacing the bridge is part of a three-part plan to make improvements to Malcolm Boulevard and Connelly Springs Road, NCDOT officials have said. The projected cost of the three-part plan is $130.98 million that included improvements of 10 miles for Malcolm Boulevard in Burke County and along Connelly Springs Road in Caldwell County to Southwest Boulevard.

The delay of Castle Bridge construction is part of the latest updates to the STIP, which included modifications to 109 projects, adding 41 projects and deleting three projects, according to NCDOT.

NCDOT said the cycle to update the STIP for 2024-33 began in fall 2019. However, due to rising costs for projects funded in the current 2020-29 STIP, little to no funding was projected to be available for new projects in the next STIP. That’s why on Aug. 4, 2021, the Prioritization Workgroup and the N.C. Board of Transportation decided that the current prioritization cycle would be halted and the 2024-33 STIP would be developed using existing projects from the currently adopted 2020-29 STIP, NCDOT said.

There are a total of 40 agreements with municipalities included in the plan for approval by the Board of Transportation.

One of those agreements is with the city of Morganton.

The agreement on the project consists of replacing bridge 99 over Norfolk Southern Railroad on US 64/70 (Fleming Drive) in Morganton. At the request of the municipality, NCDOT will install sidewalks, form liners for bridge rail, and vertical concrete barrier, according to information from the department.

Morganton is expected to reimburse the department the actual costs of the additional work, which is estimated to cost $244,697, according to NCDOT.

The cost of the project is estimated at $19.2 million.

Another item on the updated proposal is under the Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation Program that would allocate $62,825 for a paved trail feasibility study to connect the towns of Long View and Hildebran.

The final 2024-33 STIP is anticipated to be presented to the state Board of Transportation for approval in May, according to NCDOT.