Upset bid received on Morganton Jr High building

Just days ahead of this past Monday’s deadline, the Burke County Board of Education received an upset bid on its former Morganton Junior High School property, located on College Street near downtown.
On Aug. 13, ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline this past Monday, the Olive Hill Economic Development Corporation placed an upset bid of $735,050, Burke County Public Schools Finance Officer Keith Lawson told the board at its regular meeting later Monday. The bid was advertised in The News Herald on Wednesday and a new upset bid period will end at 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
OHEDC’s upset bid outpaced a previous offer of $700,000 from Courthouse Properties, an upscale apartment complex developer.
Additionally at last Monday’s meeting, the school board unanimously voted to approve a contract with Christ Classical Academy on its former Rutherford College Elementary School property on Honeycutt Drive after receiving a final bid of $367,550, which withstood the upset period. The passed motion also authorized BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan to sign the contract.
The academy’s due diligence period is through Sept. 25 and the closing date is scheduled to be on or before Oct. 25. The board also voted, on the advice of its attorney, to request a $5,000 due diligence fee from CCA, which either will be credited to the closing costs or revert to board funds if a closing does not occur.
Minimum wage raised for cafeteria workers
The board also voted unanimously to increase minimum wage for its Chartwells cafeteria employees to $11 per hour on the request of BCPS Director of Child Nutrition Daniel Wall and vendor Chartwells, which found that the increase would cost less than $0.08 per plate.
The request came on the basis that Chartwells continues to have trouble finding employees to fill all the needed positions in BCPS cafeterias. The increase is expected to help Chartwells and BCPS be more competitive in the current job market.
The request also noted that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has “acknowledged the impact COVID has had to both supply chain costs and labor market costs. In response to these increases to the cost of the program, they have increased the reimbursement rates for breakfast and lunch for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.”
Also, the request cited concerns from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, which has “indicated that an amendment to increase the (fixed cost per meal) rate could be warranted to compensate for these increased costs to the program.”
The request also mentioned the fact that Chartwells increased its wages in March by more than 10% without any adjustment to the fixed cost per meal rate for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
N.C. Senior Tar Heel Card
Swan indicated that, after some discussion on the matter at the previous week’s board work session, BCPS will continue to only accept the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Card for senior admission discounts into high school athletic events for postseason contests only.
NCHSAA guidelines say acceptance of Tar Heel Cards is optional for regular season games but mandatory for playoff games, Swan informed the board.
Swan also said that none of the four conferences in which Burke’s high schools compete — the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference (Draughn), the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (East Burke), the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference (Patton) and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (Freedom) have a policy of accepting Tar Heel Cards during the regular season.
Transfer policy gets first reading
The school board also gave a first reading to proposed changes to its athletic school assignment (transfer) policy, code No. 4150, which are being considered in response to rising concerns expressed about frequent transfers for the purpose of athletics.
Section E-12 of the revised policy would read: “Once a transfer has been granted, no subsequent transfer within the same year will be permitted barring extreme circumstances.”
Swan said at the previous week’s work session that such circumstances could include extreme bullying, hazing or something that would prevent a student from having a successful academic year at a given school.
And Section E-13 of the revised policy would read: “If a second transfer is granted within the same year, or a student returns to their home school, athletic eligibility will be denied at both schools for the remainder of the academic school year from the time of transfer.
Swan said at the work session that any transfer denial would be subject to appeal to the school board.
