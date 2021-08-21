Upset bid received on Morganton Jr High building

Minimum wage raised for cafeteria workers

The board also voted unanimously to increase minimum wage for its Chartwells cafeteria employees to $11 per hour on the request of BCPS Director of Child Nutrition Daniel Wall and vendor Chartwells, which found that the increase would cost less than $0.08 per plate.

The request came on the basis that Chartwells continues to have trouble finding employees to fill all the needed positions in BCPS cafeterias. The increase is expected to help Chartwells and BCPS be more competitive in the current job market.

The request also noted that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has “acknowledged the impact COVID has had to both supply chain costs and labor market costs. In response to these increases to the cost of the program, they have increased the reimbursement rates for breakfast and lunch for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.”

Also, the request cited concerns from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, which has “indicated that an amendment to increase the (fixed cost per meal) rate could be warranted to compensate for these increased costs to the program.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}