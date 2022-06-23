Urban Soil to perform at TGIF

This band has the ability to take its energy and pass it on to the audience. Sarah Reinke is the frontwoman of the band on vocals, guitar and percussion including occasional electric washboard. Eric Chesson, guitarist and vocalist, delivers forceful musical phrases and offers steadfast vocals. The skillful violinist, vocalist and percussionist Greg Meckley blends in the tight layers of the band’s smooth sound. The concrete base of the band is created by Jonathan Wilson on drums and Leo Kishore on bass.