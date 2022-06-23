 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Urban Soil to perform at TGIF

urban soil

Urban Soil is the next band to take the TGIF stage.

 Publicity Photo

Hailing from the North Carolina soil, the TGIF band on June 24 Urban Soil weaves Americana, rock and soul into their explosive live shows.

This band has the ability to take its energy and pass it on to the audience. Sarah Reinke is the frontwoman of the band on vocals, guitar and percussion including occasional electric washboard. Eric Chesson, guitarist and vocalist, delivers forceful musical phrases and offers steadfast vocals. The skillful violinist, vocalist and percussionist Greg Meckley blends in the tight layers of the band’s smooth sound. The concrete base of the band is created by Jonathan Wilson on drums and Leo Kishore on bass.

Come out on Friday evening at 7 p.m. to the historic courthouse square to hear this band known for its original musical exploration. Food and beverage vendors open at 6 p.m.

