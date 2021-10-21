USDA disaster declarations granted for 18 Western NC counties

RALEIGH — United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack has granted North Carolina’s request for a primary county disaster designation for 12 North Carolina counties following excessive rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Fred that occurred from Aug. 15 through Aug. 17. Six additional counties were also named as contiguous disaster counties.

The disaster declarations cover the primary counties of Buncombe, Cherokee, Clay, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, McDowell, Macon, Madison, Mitchell, Transylvania and Yancey counties and the contiguous counties of Avery, Burke, Graham, Polk, Rutherford and Swain counties.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped several inches of rain across western North Carolina, resulting in devastating flooding and landslides. Six deaths were attributed to the storm that caused record-setting floods along the Pigeon River. The flooding severely impacted many farms, damaging crops and farming infrastructure during harvest time for several crops like tomatoes, peppers and other vegetables.