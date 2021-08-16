Vacant buildings get new life with art exhibit

Some of the buildings in the 200 block of West Union Street have sat empty for a while, but their front windows are getting some attention.

The idea for the Art in Storefronts project came after Abby Nelson, Main Street manager for the city of Morganton, read an article about the importance of storefront window displays in captivating pedestrian experiences in downtown areas, she said.

“While the article specifically was referring to buildings that already had stores in them … it spurred the idea for me on how this could be transformational for vacant buildings in downtown Morganton,” Nelson said.

She worked alongside property owners and city departments to produce a call to artists for art that would go into the front windows.

The call went out to local artists and was posted on a national website, Nelson said, with about a dozen responses from people across the state and country.

The Main Street office narrowed the proposals down to seven different artists to create installations in three storefronts on West Union Street.

Terry Konrath, of California, will have an installation in 200 W. Union St. that will see a lot of floral elements in play.