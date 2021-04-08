Vacation care for container gardens

Use an individual setup to create a water reservoir for each container. Set each pot on its own enclosed water filled container. Cut holes in the lid of the water filled container and run wicks into the drainage holes of the pot.

Test whatever system you create before leaving on vacation. You want to make sure everything is in place and working.

For short trips consider using a wine bottle or 2-liter soft drink bottle. They can be used alone or combined with commercial products to help regulate the flow. Just punch a hole in the soil and insert a water filled wine or soda bottle. With cap in place, punch 10 holes in the bottom of the plastic bottle before filling with water and setting in the soil. Evaluate and test how many bottles you need per pot and how long they can sustain your plants.

Increase the watering-holding ability of your potting mix with a product like Wild Valley Farms’ wool pellets (wildvalleyfarms.com). This organic soil additive made from wool waste holds up to 20% of its weight in water. It releases water as needed, so you do not have to water as often.

Further reduce the need to water by growing more drought tolerant plants. Zinnias, lantana, sunflowers, and succulents look beautiful and tolerate drier soil conditions.

A beautiful and productive container garden does not have to stop you from enjoying a long weekend or vacation out of town. Make plans for your container gardens as you plan your next trip.

