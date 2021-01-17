Vaccine questions? Here are some answers from local health leaders

She said she's been told the distribution of the vaccine could be changed in the next couple of weeks, but said she wasn’t sure what those changes would look like.

If someone doesn’t show up for their appointment, what happens to their dose of the vaccine?

If someone can’t get vaccinated for whatever reason but their dose of the vaccine already has been prepped, Kelly said public health workers call others who are on the list to be vaccinated so that the vaccine doesn’t go to waste, no matter how late employees have to stay at work.

“We do not waste any vaccine, and we give all that we have,” Kelly said. “We are not holding any.”

How do I sign up for a vaccine?

To schedule an appointment to get the vaccine, call 828-580-6147. Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will be scheduling appointments for community members as doses of the vaccine become available.

Many have expressed frustrations and concerns that they aren’t able to get signed up for the vaccine, but Kelly asked people to be patient and keep trying.