Vaccines for pets save lives

These are some of the most dreaded words we hear from a veterinarian: "The test is positive for parvo.” At a Better Life Animal Rescue, we have seen an increase in calls for help from families with sick dogs and puppies. Our first question is, “Is your puppy or dog up to date on vaccines?" Sadly, the answer is almost always “No.”

Vaccination against parvo is inexpensive, easy to obtain, and lifesaving. On the other hand, the treatment and hospitalization for a canine suffering from parvo is very expensive and painful. So, what is canine parvovirus (parvo)? The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) states parvo was discovered in 1967. It is a highly contagious DNA virus that attacks a canine's intestinal tract and bone marrow. The incubation time in which a canine is infected but not yet showing symptoms is three to seven days. According to PETMED, during the incubation time, parvovirus usually attacks the tonsils or lymph nodes of the throat. Once it has multiplied and is in the bloodstream, parvovirus will seek out other sources of rapidly dividing cells. The small intestine and bone marrow are the two most affected areas. Canine parvovirus can affect all dogs, however, unvaccinated canines and puppies under 4 months old are at most risk.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}