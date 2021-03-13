Vaccines for pets save lives

These are some of the most dreaded words we hear from a veterinarian: "The test is positive for parvo.” At a Better Life Animal Rescue, we have seen an increase in calls for help from families with sick dogs and puppies. Our first question is, “Is your puppy or dog up to date on vaccines?" Sadly, the answer is almost always “No.”
Vaccination against parvo is inexpensive, easy to obtain, and lifesaving. On the other hand, the treatment and hospitalization for a canine suffering from parvo is very expensive and painful. So, what is canine parvovirus (parvo)? The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) states parvo was discovered in 1967. It is a highly contagious DNA virus that attacks a canine's intestinal tract and bone marrow. The incubation time in which a canine is infected but not yet showing symptoms is three to seven days. According to PETMED, during the incubation time, parvovirus usually attacks the tonsils or lymph nodes of the throat. Once it has multiplied and is in the bloodstream, parvovirus will seek out other sources of rapidly dividing cells. The small intestine and bone marrow are the two most affected areas. Canine parvovirus can affect all dogs, however, unvaccinated canines and puppies under 4 months old are at most risk.
The parvovirus vaccine is very effective and provides vital protection from the virus. It is unlikely that a up-to-date vaccinated canine will get parvo. Parvo is spread through fecal matter of an infected canine. It can be spread by direct canine to canine contact, environment such as grass containing feces remnants, or by people on their clothing, shoes or hands. Parvo can contaminate surfaces or clothing and shoes. It is imperative to clean everything with bleach once there is a diagnosis of parvo. Anything you cannot clean with bleach should be put in trash bags and thrown away.
Parvo strikes fast. The AVMA states that most deaths from canine parvovirus occur 48 to 72 hours following the onset of symptoms. Those symptoms are a loss of appetite, lethargy, vomiting, severe diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain.
A fecal test by a veterinarian can confirm a diagnosis of parvo. Getting your puppy or adult dog quickly to a veterinarian at the onset of symptoms is key to your pet surviving parvo. The vomiting and diarrhea quickly dehydrate them. There is no medication that can treat parvo. Treatment includes intravenous fluids and medications to combat the vomiting, diarrhea and loss of electrolytes, protein and fluids. The hope is to stabilize the canine in order for his or her own immune system to kick in and help, and to avoid a secondary infection. With proper treatment, the survival rate is estimated to be 90%. Those who survive parvo can have a lengthy recovery depending upon the severity of the case and resulting damage. Usually, the recovery from the virus is five to 10 days from first sign of symptoms. A bland diet is necessary to help them through the recovery time.
A diagnosis of parvo is scary for any pet owner. It is life threatening. It is extremely contagious and can spread to other vulnerable canines in the same house or nearby. Parvo is a horrible way for a beloved puppy or adult dog to die. The main message here is that parvo is avoidable. Please take your responsibility as a pet owner seriously and get your pets vaccinated. Puppy vaccines /boosters begin at 6 weeks old. There is a series of three or four boosters needed every three weeks, to ensure your puppy makes it to a healthy adult. Adult dogs should be vaccinated annually. Preventive care is always wise and avoids devastating illnesses like parvo. Be proactive. Vaccinate your pets.
Gwen Hood is president of A Better Life Animal Rescue.