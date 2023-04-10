VALDESE — It took the Valdese ABC Store and its board of directors about a decade to start generating profits to distribute to the town and a local alcohol recovery nonprofit.

It was the COVID-19 pandemic that pushed sales over the top. When restaurants and bars had to close, it forced people to buy alcohol from their local ABC store.

Chairman of the Valdese ABC Board of Directors Seth Eckard, who also is the town manager, said the ABC store in town saw an uptick in sales at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he believes people have continued that pattern. He said the store hasn’t seen a decrease in sales since things have opened back up.

Eckard said the store has seen double-digit growth over the last two years.

The Valdese ABC Board was formed in 2010 after voters in the town overwhelmingly approved the sale of beer, wine, liquor by the drink and an ABC store on March 2, 2010.

The board, with a loan from the town, opened an ABC store at 1018 Main St. W. in October that same year.

It took the store about 10 years before it started seeing a profit. It also paid back the loan it owed to the town.

But the town is now one of the entities that sees a benefit of the revenue from the store.

In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the Valdese ABC Store distributed $25,000 in revenue to the town.

The following year — 2020-21 — the town received $159,107.73 in revenue, along with Burke Recovery, which received $7,950, and law enforcement, which received $5,977.56, according to information from the ABC Board of Directors.

Burke Recovery is a nonprofit agency that offers substance abuse treatment and prevention, according to the agency.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the profit wasn’t as large but law enforcement and Burke Recovery received more of it. The town received $120,512.22, while Burke Recovery received $9,373.17 and law enforcement received $7,047.50, according to the board.

In this fiscal year so far, the town has received $88,944.01, while Burke Recovery has received $3,732.39 and law enforcement has received $2,806.32, according to the board. The 2022-23 fiscal year ends June 30.

Eckard said before the store opened, there was a market study done that showed what the expected sales from the store would be but they overestimated by half. To open the store, the board had to rent and renovate a building, purchase inventory and pay utilities, all during the midst of the Great Recession, he said.

Eckard said all of that put the board in a bind and it resulted in the town having to make loans to the board for a total of $162,775. The store paid off the loan more than a year ago, he said, and presented the town with a surplus check.

The surplus profit that goes to law enforcement is being put toward building the town’s new public safety building that will house its fire and police departments, Eckard said.

He said moving into the next budget year, the town will put a cap of $100,000 on proceeds from sales the town receives going to law enforcement. He said anything above the $100,000 cap will go to other areas of the budget. But the town council will ultimately determine how those funds are spent, Eckard said.

“I think the success of the Valdese ABC store, because you can’t market, it’s against the law, is the fact that Karen (Caruso) focuses on customer service. You know, she teaches all the clerks to make contact with customers, be helpful with their selection, and then keep the cleanest and nicest looking interior of that store as possible, and then people will come back,” Eckard said. “So I think we’ve stolen customers from other stores because of that.”

He said they also make sure to take care of their restaurant customers.

Eckard said the store’s success is also down to good management and good ideas.