Valdese board adopts vagrancy ordinance

VALDESE -- The Valdese Town Council has adopted an ordinance that will make it harder on homeless people to loiter and beg for money.

The council passed a vagrancy ordinance last week on Oct. 3 that officials believe will help law enforcement with tools needed to help resolve the issue. Town officials say Valdese has experienced an increased presence of homeless people camping and sleeping at or near public areas and business.

Mayor Charlie Watts told the council he has received multiple complaints about the homeless and that town police officers have offered assistance to them but it has been refused.

“But hopefully this new ordinance will help us control this population from getting larger and becoming a public safety issue, which it has a small percentage wise so far,” Watts said. “Hopefully we can stop that from happening.”

Police Chief Jack Moss said over the last year the town has had several residents who have fallen on hard times. He said officers have offered them a number of different programs trying to help them, including trying to get them jobs, a safe place to sleep and places where food would be available to them.

“And they just will not accept our help,” Moss said.

He said officers have offered to buy homeless people in town food but they just want the cash.

Moss said he’s had a number of residents ask him what they can do to help but the help offered has been turned down.

In addition, Moss said over the summer the town saw three or four more homeless people from other areas end up in town who have become nuisances. He said they have started panhandling, vandalizing and using facilities long-term that are open to the public and using those areas for camping.

He said officers have removed four campsites as of last Monday. Watts told the council one of those campsites was on the Waldensian Presbyterian Church grounds but it was hidden inside of a cypress tree.

Moss said the ordinance makes vagrancy a misdemeanor and also makes it a civil penalty with a $250 a day fine. If they do not leave after receiving a fine, they will be arrested, he said.

Council Member Frances Hildebran said she was glad to hear the police department has compassion for the people experiencing homelessness by offering them various options of help.

“That’s what I express to all my officers is they’re still human beings,” Moss said. “Everybody falls on hard times, all of us.”

He said the town has to find a solution to the homeless problem.

“And I'm hoping, I'm hoping once they understand that we have this ordinance in place, that they will understand that they need to accept our help, and we can put them on the right path to get them back,” Moss said.