Valdese ‘Charters of Freedom’ installation to be unveiled Friday

VALDESE — Burke County soon will have another display of the nation’s charters of freedom.

The Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of Rights have been on display in front of the Historic Courthouse in Morganton since 2014. Now a second display is coming to Burke County thanks to the efforts of Foundation Forward Inc., a local 501©(3) educational nonprofit. These founding documents, known as the Charters of Freedom, will be permanently installed in front of the new Foundation Forward Education Park which will be coming soon to Valdese.

Along with the Charters of Freedom, Foundation Forward will be unveiling a newly designed display of the Civil Rights Amendments (13th, 14th, 15th, 19th, and 24th amendments) which helped to promote equality for all citizens.

This will be the first setting in the United States to include this new display; however, several other counties across the country have already requested to have it included in their projects. Burke County also will be the first county in the country to have more than one Charters of Freedom setting.

The Charters of Freedom Setting will be dedicated Friday at 11 a.m. at 227 Main St. W in Valdese. The park is across from Myra’s Diner.

The dedication ceremony and gifting of the Charters of Freedom to the community will include a presentation of the colors, speeches, patriotic events, and conclude with a cannon salute to the United States Constitution.

The foundation was created by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson of Burke County. The inspiration to set up Foundation Forward followed their first visit to the National Archives to see the founding documents.

“Seeing something our founding fathers had actually penned, and then seeing their signatures – Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Rutledge, Wilson and the others—I just got goosebumps,” said Vance Patterson. “And, then when we moved over and saw those first three words of The Constitution, ‘We The People’, I actually got a lump in my throat. It was really an emotional experience.”

The Pattersons now work to bring that emotional experience to communities across the country, and have placed settings in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Nevada and as far west as Wasilla, Alaska.

Foundation Forward’s mission is to install Charters of Freedom settings in easily accessible locations so communities can view these founding documents in a proper setting without having to incur the costs of traveling to Washington, D.C. These settings will provide a hands-on education in American history and civics.

“Imagine if you will school teachers bringing their third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade classes to their Charters of Freedom for annual field trips to learn a little about our founding fathers, the history surrounding the beginning of our country, and how government is meant to serve and protect ‘We The People,’” Vance Patterson said.

Legacy pavers will be installed around the Charters of Freedom Setting for area residents to honor loved ones, active duty military or veterans, first responders, family members or organizations. Businesses also can purchase these for advertising purposes or simply to show their support and patriotism. These can be purchased from Foundation Forward for a tax-deductible donation when you visit www.chartersoffreedom.com, or stop by the organization’s office at 227 Main St. W in Valdese.