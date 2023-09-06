VALDESE -- Friends of the Valdese Rec Inc. hosts a free monthly Lunch and Learn Program for the young at hearts in the community at noon every third Thursday of the month.

The Lunch and Learn Program is a time to socialize and listen to a 20-minute program for those adults who are retired or just a free lunch and it is held at First United Methodist Church of Valdese (FUMC-Valdese).

FVR has hosted other activities for senior citizens including completing living will paperwork, technology help and picnics. The overwhelming response to the picnics led the organization to move to monthly events for more social time together. The Lunch and Learn program has now been going for one year and has speakers planned through the end of the year.

Sept. 21 – Valdese ABC Store

Oct. 19 – North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Fall Gardening

Nov. 16 – Guardian ad Litem (advocating for kids in court)

Dec. 21 – Pregnancy Care Center of Burke County

FUMC-Valdese has a history of outreach. The church currently sponsors and provides a building for Boy Scout Troop 202, provides space for monthly AA meetings, and host monthly hygiene and diaper closets.

As community outreach, FUMC-Valdese generously provides the meeting space for the lunch event. Bill Roberts is the new pastor at the church and has attended every lunch and learn since arriving. He said, "It is a blessing for FUMC-Valdese to host the monthly Lunch and Learn meetings. As a newcomer to Valdese, this FVR gathering gives me a monthly opportunity to meet new people and to learn the fun and interesting things my new home community has to offer. I imagine that even long-time residents of Valdese would learn something of value at every Lunch and Learn meeting."

“FVR asked the seniors in our community what they wanted in programming and the most repeated response was a regular lunch. Our general fund covers the cost of the food and those in regular attendance often pitch in with a dessert or side dish. We are pleased to have settled on such a popular event that averages 23 attendees per month,” said Beth Heile, president of Friends of the Valdese Rec.

As members of both groups, the church and FVR, Pat Zimmerman and Joann Bollinger are key organizers of the lunch, planning the menu, preparing drinks, serving the food and cleaning up after.

Heile arranges the program each month with suggestions from the attendees. If you would like to speak at an event, contact her at the email address below. Topics have ranged from nonprofits to local government staff to hobbies.

To be a part of the Lunch and Learn, RSVP via email to friendsofthevaldeserec@gmail.com or call the church office at 828-874-0006 by the Tuesday before the event. Located at 217 St. Germain Ave. in Valdese, attendees should enter the bottom door of the church to access the fellowship hall.