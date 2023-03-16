VALDESE – The town of Valdese moved closer to its effort to build a new public safety building after it voted in a special called meeting Thursday on a resolution for how it will fund the facility.

The town council approved the offer and terms from the United States Department of Agriculture for a loan of $7,241,900 over a 30-year period with a fixed interest rate of 3.75%.

After the meeting Thursday, Town Manager Seth Eckard told The News Herald the yearly debt payment on the loan, if the town borrowed the full amount, would be $406,180.97 However, he believes the actual bids on the project will come in at around $6.7 million, but the project has not been put out for bids yet. In March 2022, the estimate to construct a new building was $7,048,050, officials said at the time.

Bids on the project likely will be advertised around June or July for about a month, Eckard said. The USDA will approve or deny the bids and then the town likely will decide on a bid around late summer or early fall, he said.

If the bids come back above the $7.2 million loan amount, Eckard said the town would make up the difference with cash it has available. The maximum the town could handle in cash over the loan amount would be around $2 million, he said. Town officials have vowed property taxes will not be raised or services cut to pay for the new structure.

It was around this same time last year that the Valdese Town Council approved hiring an architect to develop construction documents for a new facility, advertise for construction bids and staff to develop alternative bids that would reduce the size and cost of a new public safety building that will house the fire and police departments. The size of the proposed building is 24,500 square feet.

In March 2021, the council purchased the former Alba Waldensian Mill property for $98,132, which includes 14 acres and a parking lot across the street, to build a new fire and police building. The town council is expected to decide at its April meeting whether to sell the portion of the property where the old mill sits and the parking lot across the street to Clark Erwin Jr. for $112,000, Eckard told The News Herald.

The town council started considering what to do with its current fire and police facility after the area experienced extreme cold weather in January 2018 that caused new cracks in the walls and the existing cracks to get bigger. The current public safety building is just off Main Street on Faet Street SW.

Town officials became concerned about the structural integrity of the building. The cracking and mortar being pushed out between bricks were caused by a combination of weather conditions, movement of the ground and the eroding metal wires that were used to tie together the three sections that make up the structure, according to a structural engineer’s report.

The original part of the building was constructed in the late 1920s, with two other sections added in the mid-1970s.