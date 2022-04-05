Valdese council agrees to public hearing for rezoning

VALDESE — The Valdese Town Council will hold a public hearing at its May meeting on rezoning the property where it is planning to build a new public safety building.

The council’s next regular meeting is set for May 2. The council voted to set the public hearing Monday night during its April monthly meeting.

The four parcels on Pineburr Avenue the town purchased for a new public safety building is zoned R-8 Residential, R-12 Residential and M-1 Manufacturing. The town wants the property to be rezoned to B-2 General Business District.

In March, the council voted 3-2 to authorize an architect to develop construction documents for a new facility, advertise for construction bids and for the town staff to develop alternative bids that would reduce the size and cost of the proposed facility. Town officials have vowed property taxes will not be raised or services cut to pay for the new structure.

The council purchased the former Alba Waldensian Mill property for $98,132, which includes 14 acres and a parking lot across the street, to build a new fire and police building.

The council plans to hold budget workshops on April 14 and April 25, both starting at 6 p.m., at Town Hall.

Also on Monday, the council voted to approve spending $801,983 in grant funding from the state using American Rescue Plan Act funds to hire McGill Associates for water and sewer design for the proposed Valdese Bluffs Development. The development would be beside Draughn High School, Town Manager Seth Eckard said.

In other business, the council:

Approved spending an estimated $14,300 to hire an engineering firm to conduct a new road assessment. The last one done was in 2015, the town staff told the council.

Approved selling a 0.26-acre tract at 204 Janavel Ave., across from the old Town Hall, to Ned Fowler, the principal developer for the Valdese Weavers Mills, for $25,000. The town didn’t receive any upset bids for the land.

Approved buying the police department 16 handheld VIPER radios and 22 mobile VIPER radios for $83,177.04.