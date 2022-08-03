Valdese council approves new position

VALDESE — The town council and residents gave a former councilman an official send-off with a reception and key to the town.

Former Valdese Town Council member Keith Ogle, who stepped down from the board on July 11, was feted with a reception before the council meeting Monday. During the meeting, Mayor Charlie Watts read a resolution touting Ogle’s work on the council and Councilman Andy Thompson presented him with the key to the town Monday night.

Ogle represented Ward 5 and the council is accepting applications now for anyone interested in filling the seat. The person chosen would have to live in Ward 5.

Ogle joined the board in 2003 and he was last re-elected was in 2019. His term is up in 2023. The person chosen for the seat would fill out Ogle’s term.

Also Monday, the council approved the new position of assistant town manager/finance director. That position will be filled by current Finance Director Bo Weichel. As finance director, Weichel made $78,474.48 a year. With his new position and responsibilities, he will make $98,000 a year, said Town Manager Seth Eckard.

Weichel, in his new position, will be responsible for town finances and budget processes and provide operational leadership and project management for large-scale projects, oversee town hall facility maintenance and serve as the information technology liaison for departments, according to a release from Eckard.

“Bo has been an integral part of our growth and success over the past several years and possesses the skill set necessary to help lead our future,” Eckard said. “His knowledge of town operations combined with his local government expertise will be an invaluable asset in continuing to provide a high level of professional service to our community. I look forward to working with him in this new role.”

Eckard said Weichel previously worked in the private sector doing engineering design work for site development projects before being hired by the city of Hickory in 2013. He came to work for the town of Valdese in 2018.

He holds a degree in civil and construction engineering, as well as a degree in accounting and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina-Pembroke.

“I am passionate about local government and look forward to serving the Valdese community in this expanded capacity,” Weichel said in the release. “These are exciting times for Valdese, and I am thrilled to be a part of our town’s present and future successes.”

The council also approved spending $28,967 to prepare a Unified Development Ordinance, which will take 10 months to a year to complete, said Larry Johnson, town planning director. The total cost of the project will be $45,967, he said.

Council Member Rexanna Lowman was absent from the Monday meeting.