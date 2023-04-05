VALDESE — The old Alba-Waldensian mill on Pineburr Avenue will get a new use after the town of Valdese approved selling it Monday night to a local developer.

The town council unanimously agreed to sell two parcels at 408 and 409 Pineburr Ave. SE for $112,000 to Clark Erwin. The two parcels are 3.6 acres where the former mill sits and 0.41 acres across the street where a parking lot is located.

The town originally purchased 14.04 acres on Pineburr Avenue for $98,000 and the property where the mill and parking lot sit were thrown into the deal, according to town officials.

Finance Director Bo Weichel told the council that in October the council agreed to start the upset bid process for property. The upset bid process was started after Clark Erwin offered the town $30,000 for the property, according to a previous News Herald story in October.

Weichel said the town received 10 upset bids but after the dust settled, they received an offer from Erwin for $112,000.

Before making a motion to approve the sale, Council Member Frances Hildebran said when he town got the property and was trying to figure out what to do with the former mill, they were told it would cost the town close to $500,000 to demolish the structure. She called the sale an amazing deal and made the motion to approve the sale.

Town Manager Seth Eckard told the council that the mill being turned into housing will create a new tax base for the town.

Clark Erwin Jr. said after the meeting Monday night the plan for the former mill is to turn it into condominiums with a nod to the history of the building, neighborhood and town.

Erwin said they’ve only done preliminary studies of the former mill building and hasn’t had an architect or engineer involved yet. He said the building has set vacant for at least a decade or more and they are early in the process.

The town plans to build a new public safety building adjacent to the former mill property.

Also during the meeting, the council approved a resolution for the town to accept a North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality State Reserve Loan for $1.17 million to replace submersible pumps and 1,570 linear feet of 6-inch FM with 1,570 linear feet of 8-inch FM, install approximately 470 linear feet of 8-inch FM, and replace approximately 2,610 linear feet of 8-inch gravity sewer, 12 manholes and the rehabilitation of 15 manholes.

The 20-year loan has an interest rate of 1.1% and the twice-yearly debt payment would come out of the town’s utility capital fund, the council was told.

In other business, the council:

Approved a resolution to authorize staff to apply for up to $400,000 in grant money from NC Department of Environmental Quality to conduct an assessment of the town’s stormwater system. The grant would allow the town to assess the condition of all the town’s stormwater pipes and create a plan to repair or replace any pipes, Greg Padgett, water resources director for Valdese, told the council.

Approved applying for a grant from NC DEQ to identify any lead pipes in the town’s water system. Padgett told the council the EPA is requiring all utilities to have a complete inventory by October 2024.