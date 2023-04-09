VALDESE — Valdese residents will likely see increases to water and sewer rates in the coming fiscal year but pool and fitness memberships could go down in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The Valdese Town Council held a three-hour meeting Thursday and discussed utility capital improvement projects, proposed rates and fees, Village Park Mural, the Old Rock School and employee health insurance.

The town started a 10-year capital improvement plan in 2015 that has increased water and sewer rates to help pay for improvements to the town’s system.

R.J. Mozeley with McGill & Associates presented the council with potential rate increases to be able to generate funds to make improvements to the system.

Council Member Frances Hildebran confirmed with Mozeley that the utility fund (water and sewer fund) goes to pay for the upgrades and improvements to the system and that it doesn’t go into the town’s general fund. Mozeley said the utility fund is solely made up from water and sewer revenues. Tax revenues make up the general fund and the two funds can’t be intertwined.

Mayor Charlie Watts said one of the things the town is tasked with is providing clean water to residents. He said the crumbling water and sewer system isn’t something unique to Valdese but that it’s something that is a nationwide issue. He said before the town implemented the CIP, it would just put a bandage on the problem and move on.

Council Member Tim Barus said it’s exciting to know the council has a roadmap on how to preserve the system.

The water system is a regional provider, Mozeley said, with customers that reach all the way past Mull Elementary School down NC Old 18. It also sells bulk water to Icard Water Corporation which reaches east to Hildebran and to Burke County, which sells water along Mineral Springs Mountain down NC 18, he said.

The plan calls for $28 million in improvements to the water and sewer systems over the next 10 years.

Mozeley told the council an 8% increase would mean the base rate for 3,000 gallons would increase $3.60 per month. That would mean an additional $416,000 for the utility fund, he said.

Hildebran said she has a lot of elderly residents on a fixed income in her district and she’s concerned about implementing an 8% increase. She asked about what a 4% increase would generate. Mozeley said 4% would mean an increase of the basic rate $1.85 a month. If the council just voted for a 4% increase year over year, the town’s utility fund would start operating at a loss, he said. He said if they operate at a loss, it will get the attention of the Local Government Commission.

“If you’re spending more money than you bring in, eventually you’re going to go bankrupt,” Mozeley told the council.

In the past, large industrial water users subsidized rates in the town, Watts said.

“This is right-sizing the rates so we can afford the reality of what it’s going to cost,” said Town Manager Seth Eckard.

Mozeley said it’s a large system and a $5 million business.

It’s unclear how each council member will vote when it comes to utility rates in the upcoming budget, but some indicated they would be comfortable with a 6% increase.

As for other town fees, David Andersen, director of parks and recreation for Valdese, is proposing a 25% increase for renting facilities such as the splash pad picnic shelter, Children’s Park shelters, the splash pad multi-purpose room and the bowling alley party room.

Bowling shoe rentals are proposed to increase, with a shoe rental and one game costing $5.

The athletic fees is proposed to include a uniform fee in the upcoming year, with one child costing $45, two children costing $85 and three or more children costing $120. Andersen told the council they work with families who may struggle to pay the athletic fees.

As for the pool and fitness facilities, Andersen is proposing a $5 day pass to either one and a 10-visit punch card that wouldn’t expire and requires no membership for $45. Swimming lesson fees also are proposed to increase.

Andersen proposed four options for membership fees for aquatics and fitness that would give a cheaper rate to town residents than non-residents. The council indicated they would favor the option that would maintain current membership rates for non-residents but would give town residents a 33% decrease in rates.

Other items the council heard were:

The Village Park Mural: Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs & tourism, told the council the mural is crumbling. She said when the mural, which is located on the wall across from Los Compadres, was created in 2003, the stucco was not prepared properly and the mural was not sealed properly. She said the original artist has died and other artists don’t want to touch it because they can’t guarantee any repairs because the wall was not prepped correctly.

Angi told the council they could sell the small piece of land in front of the mural to Los Compadres, scrape the wall clean, paint it a solid color and install canvas prints of historic scenes of the town.

The Old Rock School: Angi told the council she would like to do a fundraiser to help pay for all of the renovations they want to do in the facility. The town received $970,000 in grants and private contributions.