Valdese council discusses plans for the future

LONG VIEW -- Valdese town officials are facing the problem that many small towns have faced since the 1970s and that’s how to keep the downtown viable.

It’s something that town council members discussed during a planning session Tuesday night at Western Piedmont Council of Governments in Long View. WPCOG Executive Director Anthony Starr facilitated the planning session for the town.

The session led off with identifying major accomplishments of the town in the last two to three years. Some of those accomplishments include adding more housing units. Multiple new developments are underway for both single-family homes and multi-family units.

Town Manager Seth Eckard said there are 186 new units at this point in the works that will equate to around 372 new residents of the town. He also told the council that by the end of the year, the town’s fund balance (savings) is expected to be at 113%, the ABC Store has paid off its loan from the town and the town’s portion of revenue from sales will be around $100,000 a year.

The council also considered the challenges the town faces and gave direction to staff about their top priorities in the coming years. While items were discussed, after voting by the council those priorities include paving streets, upgrading town signs, continue water/sewer infrastructure projects, complete a new public safety building and work on streetscape and beautification in town.

Council members had a lively discussion about investing in downtown and how to bring young people to town while also maintaining the town’s heritage.

Mayor Pro-Tem Frances Hildebran said it’s important to invest in the streetscape of the town.

“Sometimes you have to put money into something to get something in return,” Hildebran said.

Keeping and attracting young people to the town also is key, said Council Member Paul Mears.

“That's key to the viability and the future of our town leadership,” Mears said. “It just how do you keep young people in your community.”

Hildebran said the town has heritage and culture and green spaces where young people will come and eat in downtown but the town has got to be able to provide them the ability to enjoy the culture and foods.

Valdese Mayor Charlie Watts said a lot of people have told him they would like to see some food trucks come into town because of the variety of food they offer and the ease of obtaining the food. Food trucks are not allowed in the current town ordinance. He said that is something the council will likely take a look at again because that brings folks into town.

He also said the town needs a hardware store and coffee shop.

Watts said the town needs a diversity of businesses to keep the downtown viable. Some council members lamented the loss of businesses including two banks.

Watts said the town’s future won’t lie in its past, meaning the age of having a large manufacturing presence is likely over.