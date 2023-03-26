VALDESE — The Valdese Town Council didn’t give a clue about what the town’s tax rate may be during its budget retreat on Thursday and Friday.

But town staff told them about increased costs the town has and will face, the need to pay competitive wages for employees and potentially what increased cost might be passed on to users.

The council, which took no action during the retreat at the Old Rock School, also was informed about recommended rezonings of property where Draughn High School and Valdese Lakeside Park are located.

Burke County is in the midst of a property revaluation that saw values increase and hundreds of property owners have appealed their values. Burke County commissioners will set a new tax rate as part of the 2023-24 budget process.

The tax rate for property owners in the town of Valdese is currently 54.5 cents per $100 of property value.

Town Manager Seth Eckard said town staff and the council will likely talk about a potential tax rate for 2023-24 fiscal year once all of the revaluation appeals are in and there are final numbers from the county. That probably will happen during the last budget workshop the town holds, he said.

It’s also likely that water/sewer customers will see increases in the coming year. The cost of maintaining the systems have increased, the council was told during the retreat.

R.J. Mozeley and Dale Schepers with McGill Associates presented an updated system capital improvement plan during the retreat. The 2023-24 budget will be the eighth year of the town’s capital improvement plan for the water and sewer system, which has meant rate increases every year for customers. But it also includes replacing system lines and equipment and maintaining the system. Improvements to the Cline pump station is expected to go out for bids this year, according to town officials.

Mozeley told the council an 8% rate increase across the board would generate about an additional $416,000 for utilities. An 8% increase for the 2023-24 budget year would bring the monthly rate for the basic 3,000 gallons to $48.10, he said.

The council was told Valdese rates are some of the lowest in the region, just behind the city of Morganton.

“We’re trying to work hard in this plan to balance those cash reserves verses not incurring too much debt and also verses not breaking the homeowner’s back with rate increases year after year,” Mozeley said. “It’s got to be a modulation of all three of those factors to arrive at an intelligent solution.”

After the presentation, Council Member Frances Hildebran said she gets more complaints about increasing water/sewer rates than anything else. She said while she understands they need to increase, she’s not in favor of increasing rates by 8%.

Eckard said if they don’t go up by as much as proposed in the 2023-24 year, then they would have to increase the rate by more the following year.

Public Services Director Greg Padgett told the council they can’t afford not to go up on the rates.

He said customers expect clean water but it cost the town money for electricity and chemicals to make sure the water is safe when they turn their tap on.

“We’ve taken care of that uncertainty and that water is clean,” Padgett said. “And there’s a certain value to that.”

It also was suggested during the meeting the town should increase the penalty for meter tampering, which is currently $100.

For the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget, the town council also will have to consider any employee cost-of-living increases, health insurance increases and likely increases for trash and recycling services.

Rezoning

Planning Director Larry Johnson told the council on Friday about the need to rezone properties where Draughn High School and Valdese Lakeside Park are located.

Johnson said there are three parcels totaling 97.9 acres where the high school sits that Burke County and Burke County Public Schools owns that are zoned Manufacturing. Draughn High School sits on the parcel the county owns (64.1 acres). The school system owns 34.1 acres, according to information Johnson presented during the retreat.

The current zoning for the three parcels of property is Manufacturing. Johnson said he sent proposals with three options to the planning board to rezone the property and the planning board is recommending rezoning it to Residential 12A.

As for Valdese Lakeside Park, Johnson said the park property, which was annexed by the town in 2006, is made up of four parcels totaling 320 acres, with half of it zoned Residential 12 and the other part zoned Manufacturing. He said parks are allowed in all zoning districts in town except for Residential 12 and Manufacturing.

Three possible options for rezoning the property were presented to the planning board, he said. The planning board has recommended all four parcels be zoned Residential 12A, Johnson said. He said the property should be rezoned so there won’t be any issues in the future. The park is still under development.

Johnson also told the council about the land use development plan that includes a vision to expand the central business district down to the railroad tracks for opportunities for commercial development in the future. He said the plan also includes creating a new downtown business corridor between Praley and Laurel streets, expanding the central business district to the railroad tracks and expanding the general business district.

He said it will be a massive rezoning and hopes to move forward with it this year.

Johnson said there will be notification to any property owners and adjoining property owners who would be affected and a public hearing by council before any action would be taken.

The Valdese Town Council is expected to hold additional budget meetings before approving a new budget for the upcoming year. Local governments have to approve a new budget before July 1.