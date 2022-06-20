Valdese council looking to renovate community center

VALDESE — The Valdese Town Council is expected to consider more renovations of the community center at its July meeting.

On Thursday, council members toured the community center gym and lobby area, as well as Tiger Gym that was originally part of Valdese High School off Church Street. The council then gathered at town hall to talk about the projects.

A fundraising effort to renovate the basketball court in honor of former athletic director Wayne Owens has reached $182,000, according to town officials. The town put $50,000 into the pot of money, said Town Manager Seth Eckard.

Those renovations items, which council approved in May, include putting down a new court floor, installing retractable bleachers, a retractable dividing curtain, six retractable goals and safety padding for the walls, according to town information.

Additional items the council is expected to decide on at its July 11 meeting is the installation of a new scoreboard, electrical work for the new items, structural engineering for placement of goals and curtain, painting the walls, ceiling and cages around ventilation fans and donor recognition jerseys for the gym, as well as air conditioning for the gym and air circulation unit for Tiger Gym, according to information from the town.

The town also plans to renovate the community center lobby, lobby restrooms, men’s and women’s locker rooms and pool and fitness lobby.

Town officials indicated that even if the cost ends up being upwards of $500,000 to do everything, the town has the money in the budget without taking out a loan or raising taxes. Eckard said that by the end of the year, the town’s fund balance (savings) will meet the required amount. Local governments are required to have a fund balance of 8%.

“I know that we’re spending money,” said Councilman Andy Thompson. “but this is for the community, for the kids. This is going for their future, for our future and it’s a reflection on our town how this gymnasium looks.”

Thompson said he doesn’t begrudge a dime going toward the renovations.

Councilman Paul Mears agreed.

“The Old Rock School and the Community Center really is the heart of Valdese and we need to provide the best facilities for our citizens,” Mears said. “It’s been high time, it’s been many decades since the Community Center has been renovated, and it’s time to do it.”

Eckard said they aren’t trying to add any amenities to the spaces but they are trying to refresh the spaces.

“One thing that we’ve heard from many people is ‘take care of what you’ve got,’” Eckard said. “And I think this accomplishes that in a big way.”

Eckard said council would likely have bids for the project by March. After bids are awarded, he said it will probably take a year to complete the renovations at the community center.