Valdese council set to sell property, redistrict wards

VALDESE — The town of Valdese is looking to sell the old mill that sits on property where it plans to build a new public safety building.

And some Valdese town residents will be moved into a different town ward due to redistricting as a result of the 2020 Census.

The Valdese Town Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the upset bid process for the former mill property and a parking lot across from it on Pineburr Avenue.

The town received an offer from W. Clark Erwin for $30,000, according to information from the town. The former mill is on 3.42 acres and is valued at $239,158, according to Burke County land records. The property where the parking lot is located is .40 acres and is valued at $24,000, land records show.

Erwin wants to develop the property into residential units and he has paid a 5% deposit to the town for the property. The property was given to the town when it purchased adjacent land to build a public safety building, according to information from the town.

The town says anyone wanting to offer an upset bid on the property has to do so within 10 days after the notice of sale is published and the bid has to be sealed. The bid, which has to be at least 10% higher than the offer, has to be submitted to the town clerk, it says. A bid has to include a check for 5% of the bid. If the bid isn’t accepted, the check will be returned.

After the 10-day upset bid period, the clerk will open any bids and the highest bid will become the new offer for the property, according to the town.

Taylor Dellinger, data analyst with Western Piedmont Council of Governments, made a presentation to the Valdese Town Council about the town’s ward map, saying it’s a requirement after every census to redistrict the map. He said it’s a process to balance the population of each of the town’s wards. Town council members are elected to the board to represent residents living in a ward.

The 2020 census and citizen response was impacted by COVID-19 but Valdese had one of the highest resident responses in Burke County.

Dellinger said the 2020 census showed 4,689 residents in Valdese. Divided among the five wards means each ward would have around 938 residents. The populations in the wards have to be within 5% of each other, meaning the range of populations has to be between 891 and 985, he said.

The current ward populations are Ward 1 with 1,013, Ward 2 with 1,011, Ward 3 with 839, Ward 4 with 913 and Ward 5 with 913, Dellinger told the council.

So to get relatively even populations, Dellinger said 72 will be moved from Ward 2 to Ward 1. Then 100 will be moved from Ward 1 and into Ward 3. Another 26 will be moved from Ward 1 into Ward 4, and an additional 15 from Ward 1 will be moved into Ward 5, he said.

That would bring Ward 1 to 944, Ward 2 to 939, Ward 3 to 939, Ward 4 to 939 and Ward 5 to 928, Dellinger said.

After a council member asked when the council would need to approve a new ward map, Dellinger said they would want to do it well before the filing date for the next municipal election, which will be 2023.

Mayor Charlie Watts told the council that it should consider it will be difficult to fill the empty Ward 1 seat until the council approved the new wards. The seat was left vacant after former council member Andy Thompson stepped down in September. The town is currently accepting applications from residents of Ward 1 to fill the seat. The council passed a resolution of appreciation to Thompson at Monday’s meeting.

Watts told The News Herald that he anticipates the council will vote on the new ward maps at its November meeting.

Dellinger said once everything is approved, WPCOG will send the redistricting materials to board of elections and the town with the final ward boundaries.

Also on Monday, Tim Skidmore was sworn into office by Burke County Clerk of Court Mabel Lowman to fill the Ward 5 unexpired term of former council member Keith Ogle, who stepped down in July.

And the council approved a resolution dedicating the town Christmas tree in memory of former mayor Jim Hatley, who died Jan. 9, 2015, while still serving as mayor. His widow, Mary Louise Hatley will serve as the grand marshal of the town Christmas parade this year.

In other business, the council:

Approved the Valdese Community Center lower level renovation capital project for $587,921. Finance Director Bo Weichel said the renovations were projected to cost $600,000 and will include restroom updates upstairs, as well as the lower level locker rooms, toilets and showers. The money for the project will come from the town’s fund balance (savings), according to town officials.

Approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans and is asking residents and businesses to change one of their lights to green in a visible location from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 in support of veterans.