VALDESE — The Valdese Town Council set a public hearing on the 2023-24 proposed budget for the town that includes a tax decrease, water/sewer increases and a decrease in pool and fitness memberships for residents.

The rezoning of Valdese Lakeside Park also was approved during the council meeting Monday night.

The town council set a public hearing on the proposed budget for its June 5 meeting, said Town Manager Seth Eckard.

The 2023-24 proposed budget calls for a general fund of $7.6 million and a utility fund of $5.6 million with a property tax rate drop from its current 54.5 cents per $100 of property value to 51.5 cents per $100 of property value. Because of the property revaluation Burke County has undergone, a 51.5 cents tax rate would generate an additional $400,000 a year, The News Herald has previously reported.

The plan is to use $350,000 of the new revenue for street resurfacing and the remaining $50,000 would be used to increase the pay for part-time pool lifeguards and part-time firefighters.

The majority of council members previously indicated they would be willing to do that, and on Monday, the council adopted a capital project ordinance for repairs and resurfacing of town of streets. The town would transfer $350,000 from the general fund into a street improvements fund. The street improvements would be recommended by the town’s appointed street paving committee, according to information from the town.

Eckard said money won’t be put in it until the budget passes with the proposed 51.5 cents tax rate. He said the council can always decide to add more to the fund as the years goes on.

It also proposes a 5% increase for water and sewer for residential and business customers and an 8% increase is proposed for bulk customers.

The proposed budget also includes a 5% cost-of-living increase for full-time employees and a $40,000 donation to the Burke County Library.

During the meeting, the council also approved rezoning 320.34 acres at McGalliard Pointe Drive NE, Lake Rhodhiss Drive NE, Crescent Street NE and Lovelady Road NE to R-12A Residential District. The land encompasses Valdese Lakeside Park, Eckard said. The four parcels that made up the 320.34 acres were previously zoned R-12 Residential and M-1 Manufacturing, which did not list parks as a permitted use, according to the town.