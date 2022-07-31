Valdese council to celebrate former member

VALDESE — The Valdese Town Council will hold a reception for a long-time councilman who recently stepped down.

Keith Ogle announced July 11 that he was stepping down from the board immediately due to health reasons.

The council plans to hold a reception for Ogle from 5-6 p.m. Monday in town hall. The council meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Valdese Mayor Charlie Watts said the council will start taking applications from those interested in the seat after Monday. Applications will be in the council’s meeting agenda packet and will go online Monday night at www.townofvaldese.com. Those wanting to apply also can contact Jessica Lail at 828-879-2117 or jlail@valdesenc.gov. Applications also can be picked up at town hall, Watts said.

A resume must be included with the completed application, according to information from the town.

Anyone applying to fill the seat has to live in Ward 5 of the town of Valdese. Those interested who aren’t sure whether they live in Ward 5 can check the town’s ward map online at www.townofvaldese.com/government/town-council/ward-map or call Town Hall at 828-879-2120, Watts said.

Once the applications are in, council will then go through the applications and Watts said he hopes they will appoint someone by the end of the year.

Whoever is appointed to fill the seat will serve out Ogle’s remaining term.

Ogle joined the board in 2003, and he was last re-elected in 2019. His term is up in November 2023.

The council’s agenda for Monday includes a resolution of appreciation for Ogle.

Also during the Monday evening meeting, the council is expected to decide whether to approve the new position of assistant town manager/finance director. The request for the position is from Town Manager Seth Eckard.

The position would have a yearly pay range from a minimum of $80,781 to $121,171, with the market pay of $100,976.

The council’s agenda packet says the pay scale for the position is from the grade schedule recommendation of David Hill, management analyst with Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

The town’s finance director currently is Bo Weichel, whose salary as of March was $78,474.48, according to information from the town. The yearly pay range for a finance director for Valdese is from $73,272 to $109,908, with the market pay of $91,590, according to the town.

Eckard said Valdese is a growing community and the assistant manager position is needed to help with organizing our internal operations, to ensure the town is keeping up with the added service demand that growth brings with it.