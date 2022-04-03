Valdese council to set public hearing on rezoning

VALDESE — The Valdese Town Council is looking to take another step closer to its plans to build a new police and fire facility.

The council will decide Monday night whether to schedule a public hearing to rezone the property it purchased on Pineburr Avenue for the new public safety building. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Valdese Town Hall.

The request in the council’s agenda for Monday requests that the hearing on the rezoning be set for May 2.

The four parcels the town purchased is zoned R-8 Residential, R-12 Residential and M-1 Manufacturing. The town staff is requesting the property be rezoned to B-2 General Business District, the council’s agenda says.

In March, the council voted 3-2 to authorize an architect to develop construction documents for a new facility, advertise for construction bids and for the staff to develop alternative bids that would reduce the size and cost of the proposed facility.

Town officials have vowed that property taxes will not be raised nor services cut to either renovate or build a new facility.

The town council purchased the former Alba Waldensian Mill property on Pineburr Avenue for $98,132, which includes 14 acres and a parking lot across the street, to build a new fire and police building.

In other business, the council:

Will decide on adopting the town’s 2022-23 utility capital improvements plan, which includes $55,000 for a Chevy diesel truck; $95,000 for roof replacement at the main water treatment plant as well as tank maintenance and SCADA upgrades; $157,530 for upgrades and improvements at the wastewater plant as well as $35,000 for a used truck as a maintenance vehicle for wastewater treatment division.

Is expected to decide on a resolution for SRF/ARPA funding application — Division of Water Infrastructure.

Will decide whether to hire McGill Associates to design a water and sewer extension to the proposed Valdese Bluffs multiuse development. The money for the project is from state-allocated grants. The town received $801,983 for the extension of water and wastewater service to the proposed development.

Will decide whether to spend an estimated $14,300 to hire an engineering firm to conduct a new townwide road assessment.

Will decide on selling a 0.26-acre tract at 204 Janavel Ave., across from the old Town Hall, to Ned Fowler, the principal developer for the Valdese Weavers Mills, for $25,000. The town didn’t receive any upset bids for the land, information from the town says.

Will decide whether to purchase the police department 16 handheld VIPER radios and 22 mobile VIPER radios for $83,177.04. The council’s agenda says all law enforcement agencies in Burke County use the same VIPER system.