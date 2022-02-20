Valdese council weighs options for fire/police station

VALDESE -- Valdese town officials told a crowd of residents that property taxes will not increase nor services cut to renovate or build a new home for its fire and police departments.

The town council and staff held a public meeting Tuesday to present the different options for addressing cracks in the walls and structural issues of the current fire and police building and take questions from residents about potential solutions.

Extreme cold weather in January 2018 caused walls to crack and existing cracks to get bigger in the building that houses the fire and police departments. Town officials became concerned about the structural integrity of the building. The cracking and mortar being pushed out between bricks were caused by a combination of weather conditions, movement of the ground and the eroding metal wires that were used to tie together the three sections that make up the structure, according to a structural engineers report.

The town estimates it would cost $6,484,199 to renovate the existing fire/police building. The town estimates the cost of constructing a new building is $7,048,050. In October, Town Manager Seth Eckard estimated cost of construction for a new building at around $5.7 million.