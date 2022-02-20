Valdese council weighs options for fire/police station

VALDESE -- Valdese town officials told a crowd of residents that property taxes will not increase nor services cut to renovate or build a new home for its fire and police departments.
The town council and staff held a public meeting Tuesday to present the different options for addressing cracks in the walls and structural issues of the current fire and police building and take questions from residents about potential solutions.
Extreme cold weather in January 2018 caused walls to crack and existing cracks to get bigger in the building that houses the fire and police departments. Town officials became concerned about the structural integrity of the building. The cracking and mortar being pushed out between bricks were caused by a combination of weather conditions, movement of the ground and the eroding metal wires that were used to tie together the three sections that make up the structure, according to a structural engineers report.
The town estimates it would cost $6,484,199 to renovate the existing fire/police building. The town estimates the cost of constructing a new building is $7,048,050. In October, Town Manager Seth Eckard estimated cost of construction for a new building at around $5.7 million.
Eckard said the United States Department of Agriculture 40-year loan at 2.25% interest rate to either renovate or build new would come from several sources. The yearly payment for renovating would be $247,550 and the yearly payment to build new would be $269,076, according to information from the town.
Eckard told The News Herald that to make the yearly payment, $100,000 would come from profits from the ABC store. He said the ABC store distribution to the town averages around $115,000 a year.
Another $100,000 for the payment would come from existing property tax revenue and another $69,000 would come from existing sales tax revenue, Eckard said.
During the question-and-answer portion of the meeting, a couple of residents said after hearing the presentation, they believe the town should build a new police and fire station.
But some residents took issue with the possibility of the town building a new fire/police station in a mostly residential area.
The current public safety building is located just off Main Street on Faet Street SW.
The town council purchased the former Alba Waldensian mill property on Pineburr Avenue in March for $98,132, which includes 14 acres and a parking lot across the street, to build a new fire and police building.
Previously, the council considered 2.3 acres in the eastern part of town at Main and Eldred streets that is owned by the Rostan family. The family told the town it would donate the property for the station, according to town officials.
During the meeting Tuesday night, town officials said trying to construct a public safety building on that property would mean having to build two stories. The Pineburr property is big enough for everything to be on one level, which is preferable, officials have said.
The town council is expected to make a decision on the project at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on March 7.
To watch the meeting or read information on the project, visit https://bit.ly/3JBpRbO.