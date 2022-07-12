Valdese councilman resigns at end of meeting

VALDESE — A long-time councilman announced at the end of the Valdese Town Council meeting Monday night that he was stepping down from the board.

Citing health reasons, Council Member Keith Ogle said his resignation from the board was effective immediately. He represented Ward 5.

The announcement appeared to take the other council members by surprise.

Council newcomer Rexanna Lowman said Ogle’s knowledge has helped her as a new member and appreciates all that he has brought to the council.

Council Members Andy Thompson, who has served for three years, and Paul Mears, who joined the board at the end of 2021, also thanked Ogle for helping and mentoring them as new members.

Council Member Frances Hildebran, who has served on the board one term less than Ogle, told him it’s been her pleasure serving with him on the council and she’s sorry that he has decided to step down. She said Ogle has always spoken from the heart about what he thinks is best for the town, and she has always appreciated that about him.

During his tenure, the committees Ogle served on were Western Piedmont Council of Governments MPO and Policy Board, Valdese Economic Development Board, Parks & Recreation Commission and the Street Paving Committee, according to information from the town.

Ogle was a member of the board when it approved major improvements to water/sewer systems, Family Splash Park, construction of a new town hall, started the Family Friday Night Series, Valdese Lakeside Park, approved the Charters of Freedom and the Valdese ABC Store, according to the town.

Ogle received a standing ovation from the council and audience for his service at the meeting Monday night.

Ogle joined the board in 2003 and he was last re-elected in 2019. His term is up in 2023.

Whoever the council appoints to replace Ogle will have to live in Ward 5 for at least 30 days, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

In other business, the council approved $111,465 to come from the town fund balance (savings) to help pay for additional improvements at the community center. Those additional improvements include gymnasium roof repair and furnace chimney cap, painting the gym ceiling and walls, the purchase and installation of a new scoreboard, electrical work and engineering costs for truss reinforcement.

The council also approved a $35,863 appropriation from fund balance for a ventilation system in Tiger Gym, located off Church Street.

In May, the council approved a new court floor, retractable bleachers, a retractable dividing curtain, six retractable goals and safety padding for the walls. The cost of those items is $209,077.

The town previously provided a $50,000 match to a private donation, and, to date, the town has received additional private donations of $182,489 for the renovation of the community center gym, according to information from the town.

The council also approved a resolution approving the issuance of $6.5 million in Valdese Housing Authority multifamily housing revenue bonds for 60-unit multifamily housing development to be known as Historic Valdese Weavers Mill. It former mill is located at 108 Praley St. SW. The developer told the council the project will be one-, two- and three-bedroom units.