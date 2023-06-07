Valdese property owners will likely end up paying the most in taxes in the upcoming fiscal year after the town council unanimously voted on a new budget Monday.

No one from the community spoke during the public hearing on the budget.

The town’s property tax rate will fall to 51.5 cents per $100 of property value from its current 54.5 cents per $100 of property value. The town’s revenue neutral tax rate based on the county property revaluation would be 41.5 cents per $100 of property value.

But due to the revaluation this year that saw property values in Valdese increase 54%, the town will see an additional $400,000 in property tax revenue.

While some towns in Burke County, such as Drexel, haven’t released a proposed budget for 2023-24, its largest municipality and the county seat, the city of Morganton, is proposing a tax rate lower than the town of Valdese.

Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy is proposing a tax rate of 50 cents per $100 of property value for the 2023-24 fiscal year, down from 57 cents per $100 of property value. The special downtown district tax rate is proposed to drop to 12 cents per $100 of property value, down from 14 cents per $100 of property value.

Only the county is proposing a higher property tax rate than Valdese, at 56 cents per $100 of property value, down from 69.5 cents per $100 of property value.

So how will the additional revenue be used in Valdese?

The town council agreed that $350,000 of the new revenue will go to street resurfacing and the remaining $50,000 will be used to increase the pay for part-time pool lifeguards and part-time firefighters.

The town’s 2023-24 budget has a general fund of $7.6 million and a utility fund of $5.6 million.

Residential and business water and sewer customers will see a 5% increase in their rates and bulk customers will pay 8% more for the utilities.

In addition, the upcoming fiscal year’s budget includes:

A 5% cost-of-living increase for full-time employees.

Patrol vehicle and equipment

Replace a trash truck

Replace a dump truck

Replace HVAC

Aquatics and Fitness membership fees will decrease for Valdese residents and increase for nonresidents.

New town entrance signs

Village Park Mural improvements

To see the 2023-24 town budget, visit www.townofvaldese.com.