Valdese property owners will likely end up paying the most in taxes in the upcoming fiscal year after the town council unanimously voted on a new budget Monday.
No one from the community spoke during the public hearing on the budget.
The town’s property tax rate will fall to 51.5 cents per $100 of property value from its current 54.5 cents per $100 of property value. The town’s revenue neutral tax rate based on the county property revaluation would be 41.5 cents per $100 of property value.
But due to the revaluation this year that saw property values in Valdese increase 54%, the town will see an additional $400,000 in property tax revenue.
While some towns in Burke County, such as Drexel, haven’t released a proposed budget for 2023-24, its largest municipality and the county seat, the city of Morganton, is proposing a tax rate lower than the town of Valdese.
People are also reading…
Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy is proposing a tax rate of 50 cents per $100 of property value for the 2023-24 fiscal year, down from 57 cents per $100 of property value. The special downtown district tax rate is proposed to drop to 12 cents per $100 of property value, down from 14 cents per $100 of property value.
Only the county is proposing a higher property tax rate than Valdese, at 56 cents per $100 of property value, down from 69.5 cents per $100 of property value.
So how will the additional revenue be used in Valdese?
The town council agreed that $350,000 of the new revenue will go to street resurfacing and the remaining $50,000 will be used to increase the pay for part-time pool lifeguards and part-time firefighters.
The town’s 2023-24 budget has a general fund of $7.6 million and a utility fund of $5.6 million.
Residential and business water and sewer customers will see a 5% increase in their rates and bulk customers will pay 8% more for the utilities.
In addition, the upcoming fiscal year’s budget includes:
- A 5% cost-of-living increase for full-time employees.
- Patrol vehicle and equipment
- Replace a trash truck
- Replace a dump truck
- Replace HVAC
- Aquatics and Fitness membership fees will decrease for Valdese residents and increase for nonresidents.
- New town entrance signs
- Village Park Mural improvements
To see the 2023-24 town budget, visit www.townofvaldese.com.