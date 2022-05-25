Valdese FFN returns with Tim Clark Band

VALDESE – Bring on Summer: The 2022 Valdese Family Friday Nights Concert Series starts May 27.

Get ready for an unforgettable Summer in Valdese. The summer concert series kicks off on May 27 with a special debut performance on the new stage at Temple Field with the Tim Clark Band. Music starts at 7 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m. The Tim Clark Band puts on a show that is sure to bring the crowd to their feet. Since their inception, The Tim Clark Band has been wowing audiences wherever they appear. Not only did they quickly become the top-drawing band in their hometown of Myrtle Beach, but they are also recognized as one of the most popular and versatile bands touring the Southeast.

Of course there is good reason for this. Fronted by Tim Clark, who is arguably the finest front man on the East Coast, they are known for adding their own flavor to favorite hits of the '70s, '80s, '90s and today. Clark has been entertaining audiences up and down the East Coast for more than decades. As lead singer for the immensely popular Charlotte band Sugarcreek, Clark perfected his unique brand of showmanship, displaying a natural gift for winning over an audience. He is both a talented singer and masterful entertainer, and now he has assembled an incredible group of players who compliment his style and raise The Tim Clark Band to another level. Rounding out the group is Wyatt Thomas - bass/vocals, Steve Senes - guitar/vocals, Brandon Clark - guitar/vocals, Mitch Anthony - drums/vocals, Jonathan Kuehling - keyboard/vocals, Klint Ford - sound engineer and Taylor Madden – lighting director.

Construction of the permanent entertainment stage would not have been possible without the support from special sponsors. The town of Valdese would like to extend the deepest appreciation to the Rostan Family Foundation, Historic Valdese Foundation, UNC-Health Blue Ridge, College Pines Health & Rehabilitation, Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation, and Wright Way Dance. The 20-by30-foot stage will occupy the southwest corner of Temple Field behind the Old Rock School and will provide a deserving backdrop for the summer’s entertainment. Concerts will be held every Friday night until Sept. 2. The concerts are free and a great, safe place for families to enjoy.

“The addition of the permanent stage is truly tremendous for the summer concert series,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for the town of Valdese. “The stage will create a welcoming environment for families, friends and visitors of all ages to enjoy variety music all summer long. We greatly appreciate the contributions of our stage sponsors as well as the Valdese Town Council for support of the music series.”

Concessions will be provided by Valdese Pilot Club along with a 50/50 raffle. Permanent cornhole boards have been relocated to the field to provide additional entertainment. The Valdese Community Affairs office will also have giant Jenga, checkers, and other activities available for attendees. Family Friday Night attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of the downtown charm Valdese offers its residents and visitors. Downtown restaurants provide a wide variety of cuisines (Pizza, Burgers, Mexican, Sushi, Sandwiches, Ice Cream) and Main Street features several unique and spirited boutiques, offering something to pique the interest of every family member. Many downtown businesses offer special events on Friday nights ranging from cruise ins to bingo.

For more information about the Family Friday Night Summer Concert series or a full event calendar for Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.