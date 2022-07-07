Valdese FFN welcomes Shelby Rae Moore Band

VALDESE — Come out for another fantastic Family Friday Night as the Shelby Rae Moore Band takes the stage in Valdese on July 8. The lineup continues a diverse series of local musicians for the 2022 season.

Valdese hosts a free concert every Friday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend. The shows are 7-10 p.m. behind the Old Rock School on Temple Field. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy great music, concessions, lawn games and a sense of small town community unlike anywhere else.

The Shelby Rae Moore Band features Shelby Rae Moore along with her uncles Brent and Chet Palmer on guitars and Andrew Fultz on drums. Having grown up in a musical family, Moore has the uncommon ability to move effortlessly between genres including blues, soul and Americana. She has an undeniable connection with every song she performs. Brent Palmer creates most of the harmonic texture with his acoustic guitar arrangements while Chet colors the ensemble with tasteful frills and brilliant lead guitar playing. Fultz drives the rhythm on drums, always playing with just the right feel for each style of music.

Concert attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the many downtown restaurants and shops Valdese has to offer. Many families enjoy grabbing takeout from a local restaurant and having a picnic on the field. Concessions will be available for purchase, courtesy of Faith Community Church, and a 50/50 raffle will also be offered with the winner announced at 9 p.m.

For more information and a full event calendar for Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.