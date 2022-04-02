Valdese Fire Department earns better district rating

VALDESE — The Valdese Fire Department has improved its fire rating, which is likely good news for some customers.

Mike Causey, state insurance commissioner and fire marshal, announced Thursday that the fire department will move to a fire insurance classification 3 rating, down from a class 4 rating, effective July 1.

The N.C. Response Rating System ratings range from 1 (best) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state). While higher ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a lower rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district, a release from the town said.

Lower ratings also can significantly lower homeowner’s insurance rates in that fire district. Rates on dwellings (including those insured under homeowners policies) are established by the N.C. Rate Bureau, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal will notify them of any rating change.

Valdese Fire Chief Greg Stafford told The News Herald that once the rating gets below a 7, residential customers don’t see much of a break but commercial customers might see a decrease in insurance costs.

A release from the town said the improved rating came after the department completed a routine inspection from the Office of State Fire Marshal. An inspection of the fire department is required on a regular basis as part of the state Response Rating System.

Stafford told The News Herald that an inspection was done in January. The last inspection of the fire department was in 2015, he said.

The department was really close to getting a class 3 rating after its 2015 inspection, Stafford said.

The routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment and proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source, the release said.

Since its 2015 inspection, the department had small improvements in a lot of areas that got it to a solid class 3 rating in its latest inspection, Stafford said. The main improvement was more staff training, he said.

The town fire department has seven full-time firefighters and 22 paid on-call firefighters, Stafford said.

“I think it speaks highly of our fire department leadership and membership to ensure the town has the best fire protection possible,” Mayor Charlie Watts, who retired as the town’s fire chief, told The News Herald. “They’ve really been working hard with extra training to lower our rating to move us forward.”

Only 180 of the 1,520 fire departments, or 11.8%, in North Carolina have a rating of class 3 or better, the release said.

"I'd like to congratulate Chief Stafford for the department's performance and for the hard work of all the department members," Causey said in the release. "The citizens in the Town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency."

For information, call the Valdese Fire Department at 828-879-2103.