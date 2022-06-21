Valdese gets grant for Old Rock School renovations

VALDESE — The Old Rock School is essentially the heart of Valdese. It’s one of the oldest buildings in town still being used on a daily basis.

It’s time it gets some loving care, say town officials.

And the town is getting some help to do it.

The town of Valdese has been awarded an $850,000 Rural Transformation Grant from the NC Department of Commerce to renovate the Old Rock School. The grant does not require a local match, officials say.

In addition to receiving the $850,000 grant, the town also has applied for a $500,000 grant for the rehab work, said Seth Eckard, Valdese town manager.

The Old Rock School is home to a 500-seat auditorium, four classrooms, four private businesses, three nonprofit organizations, an art studio, the town of Valdese Community Affairs & Tourism Department, and a large event space that is rented by the public year-round, according to information from the town.

Morrissa Angi, community affairs and tourism director for the town, summarized the Old Rock School renovations for Eckard, saying the project addresses accessibility and Americans with Disabilities Act needs for the building, develops underutilized spaces, and will restore the original design with expanded vehicle and pedestrian entrances while creating a large front lawn and sidewalk improvements to the east side of the building.

On the outside, plans call for the front parking lot to be replaced with a grassy area but the circular drive in front of the building would remain.

But a new parking lot would be built on the west side of the building, according to plans.

The proposed project would widen the entrance and connect the sidewalk from Main Street to the walking track. This would increase both pedestrian and vehicle safety. A two-lane entrance/exit would be created with an adjoining sidewalk, the grant application from the town says.

The proposed project also would expand the front lobby restrooms, resulting in additional facilities and improving ADA access. An additional 300 square feet would be gained, allowing for the addition of three stalls for both men’s and women’s facilities, the application says.

As for developing underutilized spaces, the project calls for the third floor to be renovated, which would add more than 2,400 square feet that can be leased to a business. The third floor is currently used for storage and has original hardwood floors and tin ceiling tiles, the application says.

In addition, the plan calls for Room No. 7, which connects to three adjoining offices, to be renovated for an offices/business incubation space, the application says.

It says the spaces could be combined to create either a larger community workspace or a business incubator.

The third floor and Room No. 7 renovations could generate an estimated $15,000 in additional yearly revenue for the building, according to the application.