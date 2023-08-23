Valdese welcomes a popular crowd favorite this Friday as The Super 60s makes a return to the Family Friday Nights stage to take us back in time.

Bring a chair, a blanket and a friend and celebrate summer in Valdese.

The FFN Summer Concert Series runs every Friday night from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend from 7-10 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School in Valdese. A different regional band is featured every night and all concerts are free to the public.

The Super 60s website said its performances will evoke memories of one of America’s most turbulent periods, from reminiscing on Woodstock, the enigma of Vietnam, the loss of the Kennedys and even to man walking on the moon.

The band’s website said they’ll aim to recreate the atmosphere of the ‘60s through music and audio and visual techniques relevant to the time period.

“So turn on your lava lamp, light some incense, throw on your bell bottoms, slip on your tie-dye shirt and take a trip with The Super 60s,” the band’s website said.

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Old Colony Players. Enjoy fresh popcorn, nachos, candy, snow cones, cold drinks, ice cream, chips and more and support your local community theatre.

Lawn games such as Cornhole, tetherball, Frisbee, giant Jenga and Connect 4 will be available to attendees to enjoy and the popular 50/50 raffle will be an option for those who wish to try their luck. Concertgoers are also encouraged to enjoy the local restaurants and shopping in charming downtown Valdese. Unique boutiques and a wide range of local cuisine are within a short walk from the concert site.

For more information on Summer events in Valdese, including a full lineup of concerts, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs 828-879-2129 for more information.