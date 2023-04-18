VALDESE -- Friends of the Valdese Rec (FVR) held a grand opening group walk on Sunday, April 16, to celebrate the completion of the Valdese Greenway.

The entire 2-mile greenway is now crushed cinder for an easier walk along Lake Rhodhiss and McGalliard Creek. In 2021, 1 mile of the former grassy sewer easement was upgraded, while the other mile remained grass.

In 2022, with the McGalliard Creek Suspension Bridge installation it became obvious upgrading the entire path was the next amenity most desired by park attendees. Friends of the Valdese Rec raised the $250,000 needed for improvement, with donations from the Rostan Family Foundation, NC State Grant assisted by Rep. Hugh Blackwell, Dianne Searcy and many individual and small business donors.

To explore the greenway, start at Valdese Lakeside Park at 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive or McGalliard Falls Park at 400 Falls Road. Each park has restrooms, picnic tables and parking. The McGalliard Creek Bridge is located 0.5 miles from McGalliard Falls Park and 1.4 miles from Valdese Lakeside Park.

FVR has two more Sunday events scheduled for April. On Sunday, April 23, there will be a group hike on the new volunteer-built Lakeside Loop starting at 2 p.m. at the Valdese Lakeside Park restrooms. On Sunday, April 30, The Shelby Rae Moore Band will play on the Open Green at Valdese Lakeside Park from 4-6 p.m. The free concert is sponsored by FVR and attendees need to bring a chair or blanket for seating.