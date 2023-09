Town staff in Valdese has spent the week putting up the bubble over the town swimming pool in preparation for the colder months ahead. David Andersen, director of parks and recreation for the town, expected the lights to be the final thing to be installed before the pool is expected to reopen on Monday. To see hours of operation, schedules and fees, visit www.townofvaldese.com/recreation-1/aquatics-fitness/ or call 828-874-6737.