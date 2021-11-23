Valdese prepares for annual Christmas Parade

VALDESE – The town of Valdese is delighted to announce that North Carolina Representative Hugh Blackwell will be honored as Grand Marshal at the Valdese Annual Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m.
Blackwell holds a bachelor's degree degree with highest honors in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from Harvard Law School. While at Chapel Hill, Blackwell was elected to membership in Phi Beta Kappa National Scholastic Honorary, the Order of the Old Well, the Order of the Golden Fleece and was named one of four Frank Porter Graham Outstanding Seniors in his graduating class.
Blackwell is a retired attorney who practiced law in Valdese for more than 40 years. He also served on BB&T’s Burke County advisory board.
Rep. Blackwell and his wife, Ann, have been married for 48 years. They have four children; Tod, Peter, Michael and Bridget, along with 10 grandchildren.
The Blackwell family attends Faith Community Church where he is a choir member and Sunday school teacher. He served eight years as a member of the Burke County Board of Education and eight years as a trustee of Western Piedmont Community College. He served as a vice president of The Burke County Chamber of Commerce, is a founding attorney and board member of the former Burke County Hospice, is vice-chair and trustee at the old Valdese Hospital and an advisory board member of Burke County Big Brothers – Big Sisters.
Rep. Blackwell has represented Burke County in the North Carolina House of Representatives in Raleigh since 2009. As a member of the house, he serves on multiple committees with an emphasis on educational issues.
He currently co-chairs the house K-12 Education Policy Committee, chairs the House Judiciary IV Committee and co-chairs the Senate-House Joint Education Legislative Oversight Committee.
As an outgrowth of his legislative service, he is active with the Education Chairs Committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures and is a current member of its national Education Policy Working group.
He served for multiple years on the Southern Regional Education Board’s Legislative Advisory Committee. His additional service, at different times, has included:
• Council on Educational Services for Exceptional Children
• North Carolina Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
In September of this year, Blackwell was recognized by the North Carolina Wildlife Federation as the "Public Lands Conservationist of the Year." In 2017 he received the Champion for Children Award from the North Carolina Association of School Administrators. In 2015 and 2018 he received an award from the North Carolina School Psychologists Association as A Friend of School Psychologists. In 2018 he received recognition from the National College Board for outstanding policy leadership in North Carolina.
To discuss his work on North Carolina’s adoption of a new preparation program for school principals, Blackwell was asked to be a speaker and panelist on school leadership development at an education conference of the National Conference of State Legislators.
Blackwell is an avid supporter of state and local trails. He sponsored legislation to make Fonta Flora, Wilderness Gateway and Overmountain Victory trails, state trails.
This year he was lead sponsor of legislation that became law and declares 2023 "Year of the Trail" in North Carolina. He also obtained law for Wilderness Gateway trail to connect to Valdese Lakeside Park.
“Representative Blackwell is a tremendous advocate for Valdese, and we are excited to honor him during this special event that kicks off the season,” said Morrissa Angi, Director of Community Affairs for the Town of Valdese. "The parade route begins at the corner of Church Street and Main Street and continues to Morgan Street. Starting promptly at 10 a.m. and ending with a grand finale by Santa himself.
"We look forward to celebrating the Christmas season with our community and have several exciting events ahead such as our Tree Lighting, Christmas movie screening, and virtual story times."