Valdese prepares for annual Christmas Parade

VALDESE – The town of Valdese is delighted to announce that North Carolina Representative Hugh Blackwell will be honored as Grand Marshal at the Valdese Annual Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m.

Blackwell holds a bachelor's degree degree with highest honors in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from Harvard Law School. While at Chapel Hill, Blackwell was elected to membership in Phi Beta Kappa National Scholastic Honorary, the Order of the Old Well, the Order of the Golden Fleece and was named one of four Frank Porter Graham Outstanding Seniors in his graduating class.

Blackwell is a retired attorney who practiced law in Valdese for more than 40 years. He also served on BB&T’s Burke County advisory board.

Rep. Blackwell and his wife, Ann, have been married for 48 years. They have four children; Tod, Peter, Michael and Bridget, along with 10 grandchildren.