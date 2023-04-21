VALDESE -- Valdese residents could see a decrease in their property tax rate in the new fiscal year.

Town Manager Seth Eckard gave town council members his proposed 2023-24 fiscal budget on Tuesday evening during a budget workshop at town hall. He then talked about potential tax rates for the council to consider.

The current property tax rate for Valdese is 54.5 cents per $100 of property value.

Burke County property is undergoing a property revaluation, with property owners receiving their new values in February.

John Bridgers, tax administrator for Burke County, told The News Herald that values for property that had a building on it went up 54.22% in Valdese, while the value for vacant property in the town increased 25.26% during the revaluation.

The total market value for property in Valdese increased from $432.8 million to $632.6 million, meaning an overall increase of $199.8 million, he said. He said the value of miscellaneous improvements, such as adding a gazebo or garage, went down 5% in town.

During the council’s budget workshop, Finance Officer Bo Weichel told the council the town’s revenue neutral tax rate based on the county property revaluation would be 41.5 cents per $100 of property value.

Weichel said town staff is proposing dropping the property tax rate for Valdese by 3 cents, to 51.5 cents per $100 of property value.

Eckard said dropping the rate 3 cents would generate around $400,000 a year in new revenue. He told the council he is proposing that $350,000 of the new revenue would go to street resurfacing and the remaining $50,000 would be used to increase the pay for part-time pool lifeguards and part-time firefighters.

“We all agree, I think, that street repaving is a great necessity,” Council Member Paul Mears said. “We have to do that. It’s been a long time since we’ve done that.”

Eckard said the town will try to replace water lines simultaneously with some of the street resurfacing projects. The utility fund would pay for the waterline replacement, the council was told.

Valdese Mayor Charlie Watts said the street committee met the previous week and said the majority of the town’s pipes were installed from the 1930s to 1980. He said when roads are repaved, all of the vibration from the machinery, packing and grading cause leaks in the waterlines and then the new road surface has to be disturbed to repair or replace the line.

Watts said the street committee felt it was best to go ahead and replace lines when streets are repaved instead of having to dig up new pavement.

Eckard said the town’s capital improvement project budget will have to be adjusted some to include the cost of replacing those lines.

As for the increase in pay for lifeguards and part-time firefighters, Council Member Frances Hildebran said the pay rate for lifeguards is so low they can’t keep them.

Eckard said the increase would take lifeguard pay to $11 an hour, with other places still paying more. He said lifeguards for the city of Morganton are paid $15 an hour.

Part-time firefighters’ pay would go from $16 to $17 an hour, Eckard said.

Valdese property owners aren’t alone when it comes to seeing their values increase this year.

Values throughout Burke County, on average, increased 45% since the last property revaluation in 2019.

Bridgers said the Burke County Tax Office received around 1,300 appeals since revaluations were sent out. He said the tax office has taken care of around 800 of those appeals so far, with about 60 of those property owners appealing their values to the county Board of Equalization and Review.

Bridgers said the N.C. Department of Revenue says in a property revaluation, counties should expect about 10% of the revaluations to be appealed. With Burke County having 60,000 parcels, that would be about 6,000 appeals, which did not happen, he said.