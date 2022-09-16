Valdese pub becomes first brewery in Burke to offer full food menu

VALDESE — A Valdese pub has expanded to become the first brewery in Burke County to offer a full dining experience along with its beverage lineup.

The Levee Brewery & Pub was first opened in November of 2018 by Peter Skelton, a British expat who moved to the area to start his new business. Over the past four years, it has established itself as both a top brewhouse and popular community social hub.

In June, Skelton opened a new kitchen and began building a new menu to compliment his selections of inhouse-brewed craft beers and cask ales as part of his mission to make The Levee a destination for Valdese locals and visitors.

“Essentially, we’re the only brewery in the town here, so we decided we needed to become more of a one-stop shop,” Skelton said.

The Levee’s new menu rotates based on the availability of local ingredients, but always features sandwiches, flatbread pizzas and dinner specials. Skelton said he has also entered into partnerships with Highlands Family Farms in Connelly Springs to bring as many locally sourced ingredients to his new menu as possible.

“When we started looking at things, we realized there’s a lot of people around here that grow produce or raise animals,” he said. “We sort of saw an opportunity to put two and two together there and start doing our own food, sourcing as much stuff locally as possible to really just bump up the quality of what we can offer and offer some things that other people don’t necessarily.”

In addition to American favorites, Skelton is also excited to bring some classic British pub dishes to The Levee, combining the best of a British pub with the “creativity and exuberance of American craft beer.”

“We finally found a good supplier of sausages, so we do bangers and mash fairly regularly,” he said. “We do shepherd’s pie as a special, and when the colder weather starts rolling around too and it’s more winter, you’re going to start seeing more stuff like beef stew with dumplings and steak and ale pie, that sort of thing.”

Skelton also wants his menu to reflect the popularity of Indian food in the U.K.

“We’re also keeping a fairly steady rotation of Indian food on the menu, as well,” he said. “We’ve had a massively popular response to that because it’s a little bit unique, it’s a little bit different, it’s a different flavor pallet and spices that you’re working with.”

Skelton also wants to expand his selection of flatbread pizzas going forward.

“At the moment, we’ve got some fairly straightforward choices, your standard cheese, pepperoni, that kind of thing,” he said. “But as we get our feet under us a bit more, we’re going to start doing some more interesting things like goat cheese and arugula flatbread, thin sliced beef and cherry tomatoes, things like that – simple but easy to share.”

Skelton also said The Levee will host its first dinner-theater event Sept. 22-24 and plans to continue hosting open mic nights every other Thursday.

For Skelton, this all fits together with his vision to make The Levee a community gathering place, offering live entertainment and a sense of community in addition to quality food and drink offerings.

“It’s supposed to be a place to spend time with friends as much as it is to be entertained,” he said.

The Levee is at 118 W. Main St. in Valdese and is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

For more information about The Levee Brewery & Pub, visit www.theleveepub.com/. For more information about its rotating beer and food menus, follow The Levee @leveebreweryandpub on Facebook or @theleveebrewpub on Instagram.