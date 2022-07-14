Valdese Summer Concert Series continues

VALDESE — The Family Friday Nights Summer concert series continues Friday, July 15, with Michael Cosner & The Fugitives.

Performing for the second consecutive year, Michael Cosner & The Fugitives take the Valdese stage with a unique blend of country favorites. The Summer Concert Series features a free concert to the community every Friday night, from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day. The shows begin at 7 p.m. behind the Old Rock School at Temple Field. Families are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket, spread out on the field and enjoy the talent of various regional musicians.

“Michael Cosner has such an identifiable sound, that when he sings his songs you know where he’s from, how he was raised and what he believes. Michael Cosner is the real deal and then some,” says Byron Hill, award-winning Nashville songwriter and producer.

The Fugitives include: Brandon Coggins on bass guitar and vocals; Dale Whitner on pedal steel guitar; Phillip Coggins on drums; Dean Marion on acoustic guitar and vocals; Mickey Wall on electric guitar, keyboards and vocals; and, of course, Michael Cosner on vocals and acoustic guitar. The community can look forward to a night full of country music, hearing the classics and enjoying some original tunes from the band.

Concessions and a 50/50 raffle will be provided at the concert, courtesy of the Moose Lodge. Enjoy fresh popcorn, hot nachos, snow cones, candy, ice cream, cold drinks and chips. Concert attendees are also encouraged to visit the wide variety of restaurants downtown. From Mexican cuisine to burgers and fries, there is something in Valdese for every appetite. Lawn games such as cornhole, Frisbee, and Connect Four are available in the “kid zone” and the dance floor awaits. Join us for another great Friday in Valdese.

For a full lineup of the FFN Summer Concert Series and a Valdese event calendar, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.