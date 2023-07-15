WASHINGTON — After nearly 73 years, the family of a teenager killed during the Korean War is finally getting some closure.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that U.S. Army Cpl. Rex W. Powell, 18, of Valdese, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for Feb. 13.

The DPAA said while Cpl. Powell was accounted for in February, his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, which is why it wasn’t announced until now, a release from the agency said.

Powell will be buried in Salisbury on Aug. 11, the release said.

The agency said in the winter of 1950, Powell was a member of L Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, a release from the agency said.

While it is possible Powell was captured, there was no record or eyewitness accounts of him being held as a prisoner of war, and no recovered remains were ever identified as him. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953, the release said.

During Operation GLORY in 1954, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea returned the remains of more than 2,900 Americans. During the subsequent processing and identification of these remains, none were associated with Powell, and he was declared non-recoverable in January 1956, the release said.

At the end of the identification process, 848 unidentified remains, including one designated X-15633 Operation GLORY, were interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the release said.

In July 2018, the DPAA proposed a plan to disinter 652 Korean War Unknowns from the Punchbowl. In March 2021, during Phase Three of DPAA’s Korean War Disinterment Project, X-15633 was disinterred from the Punchbowl and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis, the release said.

To identify Powell’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis, the release said.

Powell’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, the release said.

