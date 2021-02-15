Valdese to receive Charters of Freedom display

VALDESE — A new education park is coming to Valdese, thanks to the efforts of Foundation Forward Inc. of Burke County working with the town of Valdese and other local organizations.

The excavation of the future “Charters of Freedom” site began at the end of January on Main Street in downtown Valdese, across the street from Myra’s Café.

Foundation Forward will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 1 p.m. Tuesday to launch Phase 1 of the project, which includes the Charters of Freedom setting, an additional educational setting, four of the life-size statues and several park benches. The public is invited to attend this event. Masks and social distancing are required.

Foundation Forward is building an interactive exhibit that will include replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The company will install statues that recognize the Founding Fathers who played vital roles in education and leadership during the early days of the nation, including Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, John Adams and George Washington. The park also will feature areas to learn about state and local history, honor veterans and the military and celebrate the diverse cultures of America.