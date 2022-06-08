Valdese Town Council adopts budget for 2022-23

The Valdese Town Council adopted its 2022-23 fiscal budget Monday that keeps the tax rate the same but increases water and sewer rates and includes a cost-of-living increase for town employees.

The council voted 3-1 to adopt the budget, with Council Member Keith Ogle opposing. Council Member Andy Thompson was absent from the meeting, according to information from the town.

The 2022-23 budget totals $12,448,793 and keeps the property tax rate at 54.5 cents per $100 of property value.

It includes a 4% increase in utility revenues to cover aging infrastructure needs.

The basic water rate for the first 3,000 gallons for residential customers who live inside town limits will go up to $36.65 from the current rate of $35.20. Each additional 1,000 gallons will be $3.70, up from the current $3.55.

The basic water rate for residential customers living outside town limits will not change from the current rate of $54.80.

Sewer rates for residential customers inside town limits for the first 3,000 gallons will increase to $7.85, up from $7.55. Each additional 1,000 gallons will be $2.70, up from the current $2.55.

Residential sewer customers living outside town limits will see rates increase to $14.70 for the first 3,000 gallons, up from $14.10, and each additional 1,000 gallons will be $5, up from the current $4.80.

Solid waste and recycling rates will remain the same even though the town’s contract with Republic Services is increasing by $7,500. Town Manager Seth Eckard said the town is absorbing the cost of the increase.

But fees for the recreation center will increase 10%, Eckard said.

The 2022-23 budget calls for some renovations for the recreation center. The town council will meet June 16 to walk through the center and Tiger gym, which is on the site of the former Valdese High School property. Council members will look at lobby areas, shower rooms and Tiger gym, Eckard said, and will prioritize what and how much they want to spend on recreation projects.

Eckard said the town is currently having contractors pricing renovations to the lobby upstairs, as well as renovations to restrooms, downstairs showers, flooring, lockers, plumbing, countertops in the lobby area, HVAC for the men’s locker area, downstairs lobby staff lockers, flooring and HVAC for the bowling ally.

The town has budgeted $63,000 toward phase I in the renovation effort, Eckard said. The budget calls for the town to renovate the downstairs men’s and women’s locker rooms and showers, which is expected to be completed early next year, it says.

David Brinkley, along with Friends of the Valdese Rec and private donors, raised money to renovate the basketball court, which still has the original wood floor from the 1930s. The renovation includes a new floor, bleachers and goals.

The 2022-23 budget includes a 5% cost-of-living increase for all full-time town employees.

It also includes capital projects totaling $405,000. Those capital projects include:

Replacing a 2001 F150 for the street department.

Replacing a 2004 Chevy 1500 for the sanitation department.

Vehicle wash bay upgrades for public works.

Replacing one patrol vehicle and equipment for the police department.

35 Viper radios for the fire department.

Replacing the stage lighting system in the Old Rock School.

Upgrades to the audio/visual equipment in the council chambers. The work will include taking down the current video monitors and replacing them with one large monitor on each side of the council chambers, as well as upgrading the microphones, Eckard said.

To view the 2022-23 adopted budget, visit https://bit.ly/3zv0xSW.