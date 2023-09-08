VALDESE — The Berrytown community outside of Valdese could get new waterlines if the project receives a grant from the state.

The Valdese Town Council held a public hearing and approved applying for a $3 million Community Development Block Grant – Infrastructure Funds to replace old water lines in the community. CDBG grants are from the NC Rural Economic Development Division of the North Carolina Department of Commerce and are intended to serve low to moderate income people.

Sherry Long, assistant executive director of Western Piedmont Council of Governments, told the town council Tuesday evening that the community currently has 2-inch water lines and the homes have no water pressure. She said there are homes at the end of the line where the owners can’t wash clothes.

The project, if the grant is eventually approved, would replace 8,215 linear feet of water line to serve 72 homes along Berry School Avenue, Berrytown Avenue, Berrytown Street, Bost Johnson Avenue, Bost Johnson Avenue Extension and CV Johnson Drive. It also would include installing fire hydrants, which the community currently doesn’t have, Long said.

In addition, the grant would allow replacing the lines between the water meter and the house, Long said.

She said the project was identified in the town’s updated 10-year capital improvement plan, which the council approved as part of its consent agenda Tuesday night.

Valdese Planning Director Larry Johnson said the grant is an opportunity for the town to take advantage of funding that’s out there to replace the lines.

While the homes are outside the Valdese town limits, they became Valdese water customers when the town took over Triple Community Water Corporation in 2018, according to officials.

The CDBG infrastructure funds would pay for the entire project, Long said. That means it wouldn’t require any funds from the town, she said.

Johnson said the deadline for the town to apply for the grant is Oct. 2, with the awarded projects likely announced in March or April.

Long said if the grant is awarded for the project, it could be more than a year before water lines start being replaced. The grant also would cover engineering work, surveying, administration and legal work, she said.

No one spoke during the public hearing portion of the item.

During the meeting, the council also approved lease agreements at the Old Rock School with P&W Railroad Club, David Harmon Studios LLC and with Tranquility Day Spa.

The council also approved an ordinance closing Main Street from Hoyle Street to Eldred Street from 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 3 for the Draughn High School Homecoming Parade.