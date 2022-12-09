 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valdese tree lighting cancelled due to weather

VALDESE -- Due to inclement weather conditions predicted for today and this evening, the Hatley Memorial Tree Lighting Celebration and Valdese Elementary School performance has been cancelled. This event is very special to the Valdese community and the town is truly disappointed to make this decision. Town officials, staff and all involved enjoy this celebration each year and only want to create the most enjoyable memories for the children of our community. The town looks forward to better forecasts for next year and wishes everyone the most wonderful Christmas holiday.

