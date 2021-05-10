Valdese Weavers to host Moderna vaccine clinic

VALDESE — The Burke County Health Department is taking to a local textile company to get COVID-19 shots in arms this month.
Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Valdese Weavers, 1000 Perkins Road SE in Valdese, the health department said in a flyer distributed Monday.
Walk-ins are welcome, and first or second doses of the vaccine are available, the flyer said. Anyone age 18 and older can receive the vaccine.
Insurance and ID are not required, the flyer said. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at myspot.nc.gov or by calling the health department and speaking to the operator at 828-764-9150. The line is manned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except holidays.
In Burke County, 25,742 people, or about 28.4% of the county’s population, already have been at least partially vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to records on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
There are 23,935 people in the county, or 26.5% of the county’s population, who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
The department reported about 40.1% of the state’s population being at least partially vaccinated, and about 35.1% being fully vaccinated.
While the push to get residents vaccinated continues, another 33 cases of the virus were added to the county’s total number of cases over the weekend.
The new cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 10,162 cases, according to a media briefing from the county health department. That’s up from the 10,129 cases reported Friday.
Active cases in the county saw a slight uptick on the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
There were 282 active cases reported on the dashboard Monday afternoon, compared to 277 cases Friday, according to the dashboard. The dashboard, which typically lags behind media briefings, was reporting a total of 10,149 cases Monday afternoon.
Six patients were hospitalized Monday, according to the dashboard that Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge maintains on COVID-19 statistics. Three of those patients were in the intensive care unit, and 38 patients were receiving care from the hospital’s virtual hospital.
Carolinas HealthCare said at Blue Ridge Medical Group primary care practices, people can receive a vaccine at the time of another appointment, or can call to make an appointment for a vaccine.
Those include:
- Blue Ridge Urgent Care and WELLWORx — 828-580-3278
- Cajah’s Mountain Medical & Express Care — 828-782-8224
- Drexel Medical Practice — 828-580-4080
- Family Medical Associates — 828-580-4010
- Lenoir Family Medicine & Express Care — 828-580-4660
- McDowell Family Practice — Coming soon
- McDowell Medical Associates & Express Care in Marion — 828-652-8727
- McDowell Medical Associates in Nebo — 828-659-9703
- Mountain Valley Health Clinic — 828-580-2700
- Table Rock Family Medicine — 828-580-1400
- Valdese Medical Associates & Express Care — 828-874-4600
- Blue Ridge Cardiology and Internal Medicine Marion — 828-580-1364
- Blue Ridge Geriatrics — 828-580-5706
- Women’s Health Group — 828-580-4661
Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can check myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke and surrounding counties that are offering appointments. Those without a computer can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator.
Other locations in Burke County are offering the COVID-19 vaccine, including:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. morgantondrug.com.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
