Valdese Weavers to host Moderna vaccine clinic

VALDESE — The Burke County Health Department is taking to a local textile company to get COVID-19 shots in arms this month.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Valdese Weavers, 1000 Perkins Road SE in Valdese, the health department said in a flyer distributed Monday.

Walk-ins are welcome, and first or second doses of the vaccine are available, the flyer said. Anyone age 18 and older can receive the vaccine.

Insurance and ID are not required, the flyer said. There is no cost to get the vaccine.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at myspot.nc.gov or by calling the health department and speaking to the operator at 828-764-9150. The line is manned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except holidays.

In Burke County, 25,742 people, or about 28.4% of the county’s population, already have been at least partially vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to records on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

There are 23,935 people in the county, or 26.5% of the county’s population, who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.