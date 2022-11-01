Valdese Welcomes Home Appalachian Roadshow

VALDESE -- The 2022-23 Bluegrass at the Rock season prepares to welcome a few familiar faces to the Old Rock School stage as Appalachian Roadshow is set is perform Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The show will continue an impressive lineup of performances that began in October of this year and will run through April of 2023. The group has generated a great deal of local interest as several members of the band were born and raised in the Appalachia area. Weaving their interpretations of the stories passed down through generations of Appalachian living, the innovative ensemble produces a traditional sound of Americana, folk, and bluegrass music, casting a celebratory light on the culture and lifestyle in which they were raised, according to their website.

Performing at The Old Rock School is a full circle moment for Josh Berry, bass player of the group and Burke County native.

“The Old Rock School is where it all started for me. I saw Mountain Heart there when I was 12 years old," Berry. "That was the moment where I decided that I wanted to play this music for a living. So, to be at this place with two of the original band members of Mountain Heart is literally a dream come true.”

Berry is joined by Grammy-nominated banjo player, Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim Vancleve, guitarist Zeb Snyder, and Darrell Webb on vocals and mandolin. 2022 has been a busy, yet memorable year for Appalachian Roadshow. In additio5n to touring all over the U.S, the group recently released their latest project “Jubilation”, which features an introduction from country music legend, Dolly Parton.

Tickets are on sale for $30 and can be purchased online at concertsattherock.com, in person in the Old Rock School Tourism office, or by calling 828-874-6774. Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so act fast! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Concert attendees are encouraged to enjoy the charming downtown district Valdese has to offer, with 10 locally owned restaurants and several unique shops and boutiques. Learn more about Valdese and find a full event calendar at visitvaldese.com.