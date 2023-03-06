VALDESE — Louise Cranford didn’t want a party or any gifts to celebrate her 80 years on earth recently.

Instead, she asked her family and friends for birthday cards — and ended up getting more than she could’ve imagined.

Cranford told The News Herald she received more than 80 cards sending her birthday wishes.

“I got them throughout the week,” Cranford said. “They kept coming, and I just kept opening them. Every time I opened one it just tickled me to death. I just loved every one of them. It was so precious for me.”

Whether they were store bought or handmade, each of the cards were special to her.

“I’ve never had a birthday like this,” Cranford said. “Never in 80 years.”

There are far too many cards to display them all, Cranford said, so she’s been keeping them in two boxes until she can find a more special place for them.

“I just want in some way to express my thanks for the people that did this because there’s no way I could send 80 cards,” Cranford said. “I just want to express my thanks for making my day just wonderful. Just a very special birthday.”

The greeting card industry has seen a decline in recent years, according to information published by IBISWorld, a company that provides industry research for multiple industry. IBISWorld’s data showed the greeting card industry has declined, on average, about 2.8% per year over the last five years, and that decline is expected to continue.

But Cranford hoped more people would continue sending cards to loved ones.

“Getting those cards just meant everything to me,” Cranford said. “You have something that you can hold in your hand, that you can look at, and you think, ‘somebody thought enough to send this,’ and I think that’s special.”

She said from now on, she’ll be sending a card to each of her loved ones’ on their birthdays.

“I’ve already marked it on my calendar for the whole year, and when their birthday comes up, they’re going to get a card,” Cranford said. “Because I know what it meant to me.”