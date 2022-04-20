Vanguard Furniture Co. to expand in Burke County

A Morganton company is getting some help with its plans to expand and create 100 new jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Wednesday.

Vanguard Furniture Co. Inc. will locate in the former Drexel Heritage manufacturing facility at 410 Hogan St., Morganton, Burke Development Inc. said in a release. New employee salaries will be significantly higher than the average county wage and at least 50% of the health insurance premium will be provided.

“North Carolina continues to be the global leader for furniture manufacturing,” Cooper said in a release. “Vanguard’s decision to expand in our state affirms that our quality of life and skilled workforce can provide a thriving business climate that brings success.”

The company will invest more than $5.9 million for an expansion of its upholstery manufacturing operations to Morganton, Burke Development said.

“This plant has a rich history and is an ideal footprint for making custom furniture. The building is on one level, has high ceilings and will allow Vanguard to efficiently warehouse materials and ship finished furniture,” Andy Bray, president of Vanguard Furniture, said in a release. “We selected Morganton because the local community has hundreds of generational craftsmen with sawdust in their blood. In fact, many of our best artisans and craftsmen currently make the 30-mile trip to our Conover headquarters every day and are thrilled at the prospect of not having to commute as far. This is a classic win-win. We create jobs and with expanded capacity and shortened lead-times for our dealers and their customers.”

A performance-based grant of $250,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Vanguard’s expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met, the release from Cooper’s office said.

“Furniture is a large part of our heritage and we appreciate Vanguard’s efforts and the support of North Carolina, the city of Morganton and Burke County for helping them make this possible,” Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development, said. “Being able to show growth by adding new companies to the mix is proof that Burke County has a healthy corporate environment. It is a desirable location for individuals and corporations as they plan for the future.”

A $200,000 building reuse grant is being considered for the company by the Rural Infrastructure Committee. The city of Morganton was the applicant on the grant, and along with Burke County, will supply a 5% local match for the pending grant. In addition, the city of Morganton and Burke County have approved a local incentive for a period for three years based on the new tax base created by the company, the Burke Development release said.

“We are very excited Vanguard Furniture chose to expand into our community," Scott Mulwee, chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, said in the Burke Development release. “Burke County is committed to creating opportunities for everyone. We welcome this project as it takes steps toward achieving our shared goals for the community.”

Vanguard Furniture is a family held company that employs more than 600 workers and is operating six manufacturing facilities in Hickory, a 40,000-square-foot showroom in High Point and a new manufacturing location in Hillsville, Virginia, Cooper’s office said.

Known as a people-oriented company, Vanguard nurtures a strong family atmosphere from the manufacturing floor to the office and throughout the international sales force, Burke Development said.

“This is a great project and we are excited to announce it,” Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson said in the Burke Development release. “We look forward to having them in our community and working with them to make sure they are successful.”

Burke Development thanked its partners for their efforts on the project, including N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Other key partners include the city of Morganton, Burke County, the General Assembly, North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, North Carolina Community College System, Western Piedmont Community College and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.