Venue offers rustic setting for weddings, events

Now that the quarantine restrictions are slowly beginning to lift, venues, restaurants and other businesses are able to gradually open back up to a somewhat normal capacity.

“Since the restrictions have been let up, business has actually been doing really well,” said Giauque. "Brides have adapted to having smaller weddings and now the space is a lot more open than it used to be with our outdoor area. We have had close to 50 events happen here. We’ve even had a couple of Zoom weddings here as well.”

The Venue at Carbon City caters more toward weddings, but is not just a venue for a bride and groom. The family-owned business tries to make the dreams of any customer that walks through their doors a reality.

“We really wanted to be the 'yes men' you know,” said Giauque. "We really try to accommodate what people’s dreams are and not be too rigid in what we require for the venue. We meet with people to give them tours at the venue. We also do two-week consultations, so when a bride is nearing her wedding, we figure out everything that she wants.

"My sister Sierra also helps me with the décor packages, which are packages we offer with the venue, but they are not required. I make bouquets, we do décor for brides or they are allowed to do their own thing.”