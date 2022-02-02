Vertical gardening maximizes beauty and harvest

Grow annual vines for quick cover and perennial vines for years of beauty. Mix the two to quickly cover the trellis with the annual vine while waiting for the perennial to establish and reach its mature size. Plant two vines with different bloom times on one trellis to extend the colorful flower display. Or look for those that bloom at the same time to double the floral impact.

Use decorative supports to add beauty or a focal point year-round. Select the style – rustic, formal or colorful – that complements your garden design, furnishings, and personality. Make sure whatever you choose is strong enough to support the plants you grow.

Mask rain barrels, compost bins and other functional areas in the landscape with a wall of plants. Leave space for easy access as you fill your compost bin or harvest finished compost and rainwater.

Dress up a lamp or mailbox post with a vine-covered support. Use trellises and arbors to brighten often overlooked spaces. A vine-covered arbor makes a nice floral welcome at the entrance to a walkway or colorful transition between garden areas. Make sure the opening is large enough to accommodate visitors and any equipment needed.

No matter your style and location, vertical gardens can help you maximize your growing space and garden’s beauty.

Melinda Myers is the author of more than 20 gardening books, including “Small Space Gardening.” She hosts The Great Courses’ “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the “Melinda’s Garden Moment” TV and radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for “Birds & Blooms” magazine. For more information, visit MelindaMyers.com.